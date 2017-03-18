Sports Listen

Mountaineers clinch Sweet 16 berth with win over Notre Dame

By JOHN WAWROW
and The Associated Press March 18, 2017 2:37 pm < a min read
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jevon Carter scored 24 points, and West Virginia is headed to the Sweet 16 for the third time since 2010 following a 83-71 win over Notre Dame.

Tarik Phillip added 12 points and Esa Ahmad had nine rebounds for the Mountaineers (28-8), the West region’s fourth-seeded team.

Notre Dame’s Bonzie Colson hit 10 of 15 shots, scored 27 points and had eight rebounds. The fifth-seeded Fighting Irish (26-10) were stopped from making their third consecutive Sweet 16 appearance after entering the tournament as the only school to reach each of the past two Elite Eight rounds.

Carter ended the game by bouncing the ball untouched atop the Fighting Irish key and then slamming it emphatically to the court as the final buzzer sounded, ending a matchup of former Big East rivals.

For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

