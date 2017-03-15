Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts
Operating Status Federal agencies in the DC metro area will open on time on Wednesday, March 15

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mourinho says Paul Pogba's…

Mourinho says Paul Pogba’s critics envious, short of money

By master
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 8:17 am < a min read
Share

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has defended of Paul Pogba, saying critics are envious and “in real trouble with their lives.”

Pogba returned to United last year for a world-record transfer fee of 105 million euros (then $116 million).

Pogba has only had three assists and four goals in 25 Premier League games. But Mourinho says he’s “very happy” with the United academy graduate who left to join Juventus in 2012 for four years.

TSP fees: Don’t make a $78,000 mistake

Discussing criticism, Mourinho says “the world is losing values.”

Advertisement

Mourinho adds that “it’s not his fault that some of the pundits, they are in real trouble with their lives and they need every coin to survive and Paul is a multimillionaire.”

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Mourinho says Paul Pogba's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailor teaches local nursing students how to check a pulse

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 14, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6699 -0.0125 1.39%
L 2020 25.0767 -0.0370 2.42%
L 2030 27.7763 -0.0642 3.47%
L 2040 29.8235 -0.0816 3.99%
L 2050 17.0610 -0.0535 4.47%
G Fund 15.2593 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.3865 0.0090 0.94%
C Fund 32.7692 -0.1096 5.95%
S Fund 42.3182 -0.1972 4.66%
I Fund 25.8849 -0.1058 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.