Murray State beats Morehead State 75-69 in OVC quarterfinal

By master
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 12:19 am < a min read
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jonathan Stark hit seven of his team’s 12 3-pointers and scored 37 points, and seventh-seeded Murray State rallied to beat third-seeded Morehead State 75-69 in Thursday night’s Ohio Valley Conference Tournament quarterfinal.

The Racers (16-16) advance to face No. 2 seed UT Martin (20-11) in Friday’s semifinal.

After six lead changes and four ties, Stark hit a jumper for a 69-67 Racers’ lead with 1:19 to go and Dupree added a layup. The Eagles closed to 71-69 on Treshaad Williams’ layup, but Stark hit two from the line and the Eagles missed two 3-pointers in the next five seconds. Bryce Jones iced it with two free throws and the Eagles didn’t get another shot.

Terrell Miller Jr. scored 15 points with three 3s and the Racers hit 12 of 22 from behind the arc to Morehead State’s 3 of 16 but were outscored 42-14 in the paint.

Xavier Moon scored 16 points with six assists for Morehead State (14-16), which led by as many as 14 in the first half and 44-37 at halftime.

