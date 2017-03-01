ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Tipoff Club’s Naismith Trophy semifinalists. The 49th awarding of the trophy to the most outstanding college basketball player will be presented Sunday, April 2.

Lonzo Ball, Fr., UCLA; Ethan Happ, Soph., Wisconsin; Josh Hart, Sr., Villanova; Josh Jackson, Fr., Kansas; Justin Jackson; Jr., North Carolina.

Luke Kennard, Soph., Duke; Frank Mason III, Sr., Kansas; Johnathan Motley, Jr., Baylor; Caleb Swanigan, Soph., Purdue; Nigel Williams-Goss, Jr., Gonzaga.