Sports Listen

Trending:

TRICARE reforms?Trump budget imbroglioImproving Air Force readinessICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Narrow trail is the…

Narrow trail is the path to glory at US Alpine Championships

By master
and The Associated Press March 25, 2017 8:26 am 2 min read
Share

CARRABASSETT VALLEY, Maine (AP) — To the casual skier, Sugarloaf’s storied Narrow Gauge Trail doesn’t seem so cramped or crazy. But that changes when it’s prepared for competition and skiers are reaching highway speeds.

Suddenly those trees seem awfully close.

“The name says it all. That thing is stinkin’ narrow. They don’t build trails like that anymore,” said Sam Morse, who attended nearby Carrabassett Valley Academy.

Earn 1 CPE credit and learn about the expansion of risk management in government with analysis from GAO and Justice OIG. Register now for the free webinar.

The Narrow Gauge Trail is the only East Coast ski course to host a World Cup downhill, and it’s the focus of the U.S. Alpine Championships. The four-day competition starts Saturday.

Advertisement

Some of the biggest names were absent as skiers rest up after the grueling World Cup circuit. Those include current World Cup overall winner Mikaela Shiffrin, four-time overall World Cup winner Lindsey Vonn and Olympic medalists Julia Mancuso, Ted Ligety and Andrew Weibrecht.

That leaves room for up-and-comers like Morse, Massachusetts native Alice Merryweather and Colorado’s River Radamus to shine while competing against other veteran skiers.

Morse and Merryweather made history when both won gold in the downhill event at the World Junior Nationals in Sweden, marking the first American gold-medal downhill sweep of the event. Radamus won the silver medal for the alpine combined at the same event.

Sugarloaf has hosted the nationals five other times and the resort is familiar to Morse, who’s skied the course plenty of times while attending Carrabassett Valley Academy, which also produced Olympic and World Cup gold medalist Bode Miller and Olympic snowboard cross gold medalist Seth Wescott.

Anyone who visits Sugarloaf can zip down the same trail where World Cup skiers raced in 1971.

But the course changes for competitions with soft snow being moved aside in favor of a hard packed icy surface that’s fast and consistent for the skiers. Skiers can hit 60 mph during the Super G, which was held Saturday and is the fastest of the events.

“You ski pretty much wall to wall on the trail. It feels faster because everything is flying past you. It’s different from being on a wide open trail,” Morse said.

All of the skiers are weary after a long season, which concludes Wednesday.

“I’m definitely feeling pretty tired at this point but not so tired that I can’t finish out the season,” Merryweather said. “Mentally, I’m feeling pretty drained.”

Both she and Morse said the skiers were ready for a final competition. “It’s the nationals. The national championships are on the line,” Morse said.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Narrow trail is the…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1958: Elvis Presley inducted into the U.S. Army

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Students pilot a bomb disposal robot

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 24, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6930 0.0038 1.39%
L 2020 25.1054 0.0073 2.42%
L 2030 27.8051 0.0109 3.47%
L 2040 29.8529 0.0133 3.99%
L 2050 17.0744 0.0083 4.47%
G Fund 15.2692 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5973 0.0185 0.94%
C Fund 32.4800 -0.0266 5.95%
S Fund 42.0464 0.0307 4.66%
I Fund 26.3989 0.0716 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.