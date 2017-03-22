Sports Listen

NASCAR Camping World Truck Schedule-Winners

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2017
Feb. 24 — NextEra Energy Resources 250, Daytona Beach, Fla. (Kaz Grala)

March 4 — Active Pest Control 200, Hampton, Ga. (Christopher Bell)

April 1 — Alpha Energy Solutions 250, Martinsville, Va.

May 12 — Toyota Tundra 250, Kansas City, Kan.

May 19 — Charlotte 200, Concord, N.C.

June 2 — Dover 200, Dover, Del.

June 9 — Rattlesnake 400, Fort Worth, Texas

June 17 — Gateway 200, Madison, Ill.

June 23 — Iowa 200, Newton, Iowa

July 6 — Buckle Up In Your Truck 225, Sparta, Ky.

July 19 — Eldora 150, Rossburg, Ohio

July 29 — Pocono Mountains 150, Long Pond, Pa.

Aug. 12 — LTi Printing 200, Brooklyn, Mich.

Aug. 16 — UNOH 200, Bristol, Tenn.

Aug. 27 — Chevrolet Silverado 250, Bowmanville, Ontario

Sep. 15 — Chicagoland 225, Joliet, Ill.

Sep. 23 — UNOH 175, Loudon, N.H.

Sep. 30 — Las Vegas 350, Las Vegas

Oct. 14 — fred’s 250 powered by Coca-Cola, Talladega, Ala.

Oct. 28 — Alpha Energy Solutions 200, Martinsville, Va.

Nov. 3 — Longhorn 350, Fort Worth, Texas

Nov. 10 — Lucas Oil 150, Avondale, Ariz.

Nov. 17 — Ford Ecoboost 200, Homestead, Fla.

Points Leaders
Through March 4

1. Christopher Bell, 93.

2. Ben Rhodes, 86.

3. Johnny Sauter, 86.

4. Kaz Grala, 78.

5. Matt Crafton, 72.

6. Timothy Peters, 70.

7. Regan Smith, 56.

8. Chase Briscoe, 54.

9. Grant Enfinger, 52.

10. Joe Nemechek, 49.

11. Cody Coughlin, 47.

12. John Hunter Nemechek, 46.

13. Brett Moffitt, 42.

14. Korbin Forrister, 36.

15. Wendell Chavous, 35.

16. Austin Wayne Self, 35.

17. Noah Gragson, 34.

18. Ryan Truex, 33.

19. Austin Cindric, 32.

20. Myatt Snider, 30.

