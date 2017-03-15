Sports Listen

NASCAR does not penalize Busch or Logano for Vegas fight

By JENNA FRYER
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 5:32 pm < a min read
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has decided not to penalize Kyle Busch, Joey Logano of their crews for their post-race scuffle at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

NASCAR says the sport was built on the kind of racing that Busch and Logano did on the final laps of Sunday’s race. The hard racing for position led to Busch confronting Logano after the race, and throwing a punch.

Busch was knocked to the ground by Team Penske crew members and cut his forehead in the scuffle.

NASCAR did issue two lug nut penalties on Wednesday.

The teams for Martin Truex Jr. and Ty Dillon were penalized for lug nuts not being properly installed. Truex crew chief Cole Pearn and Dillon crew chief Bootie Barker were each fined $10,000.

