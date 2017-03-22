NASCAR suspends crew chiefs for Keselowski and Harvick

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has suspended the crew chiefs for Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick for violations at Phoenix Raceway.

Keselowski’s car failed post-race inspection on Sunday and NASCAR suspended crew chief Paul Wolfe three races. Wolfe was also fined $65,000 and Team Penske was docked 35 driver and owner points.

Keselowski finished fifth at Phoenix. He already has a victory this season, so the points penalty does little to alter his playoff position.

Harvick’s team was fined for an illegal track bar mount and supports. Crew chief Rodney Childers was suspended for one race and fined $25,000. The Stewart-Haas Racing team was docked 10 driver and 10 team owner points.

Harvick is winless through the first month of the season.