Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?This keeps DoD up at nightCan you afford to retire?$52B dilemma
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NASCAR suspends crew chiefs…

NASCAR suspends crew chiefs for Keselowski and Harvick

By master
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 6:19 pm < a min read
Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR has suspended the crew chiefs for Brad Keselowski and Kevin Harvick for violations at Phoenix Raceway.

Keselowski’s car failed post-race inspection on Sunday and NASCAR suspended crew chief Paul Wolfe three races. Wolfe was also fined $65,000 and Team Penske was docked 35 driver and owner points.

Keselowski finished fifth at Phoenix. He already has a victory this season, so the points penalty does little to alter his playoff position.

Online Chat: Beth Killoran, deputy assistant secretary for Information Technology and chief information officer at HHS, on March 28.

Harvick’s team was fined for an illegal track bar mount and supports. Crew chief Rodney Childers was suspended for one race and fined $25,000. The Stewart-Haas Racing team was docked 10 driver and 10 team owner points.

Advertisement

Harvick is winless through the first month of the season.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NASCAR suspends crew chiefs…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1947: Truman orders loyalty checks of federal employees

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Patriots Jet Team performs aerial acrobatics in Yuma

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 21, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6792 -0.0410 1.39%
L 2020 25.0752 -0.1190 2.42%
L 2030 27.7578 -0.2068 3.47%
L 2040 29.7942 -0.2635 3.99%
L 2050 17.0368 -0.1738 4.47%
G Fund 15.2662 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5596 0.0385 0.94%
C Fund 32.4787 -0.4049 5.95%
S Fund 41.8559 -0.9644 4.66%
I Fund 26.2516 -0.1618 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.