National Invitation Tournament Glance

National Invitation Tournament Glance

By The Associated Press
March 30, 2017
All Times EDT
First Round
Tuesday, March 14

Illinois 82, Valparaiso 57

Mississippi 91, Monmouth 83

Oakland 74, Clemson 69

Georgia Tech 75, Indiana 63

Colorado State 81, College of Charleston 74

Richmond 71, Alabama 64

Boise State 73, Utah 68

CS Bakersfield 73, California 66

Wednesday, March 15

Syracuse 90, UNC-Greensboro 77

Belmont 78, Georgia 69

UCF 79, Colorado 74

Akron 78, Houston 75

TCU 66, Fresno State 59

Iowa 87, South Dakota 75

Illinois State 85, UC Irvine 71

Texas-Arlington 105, BYU 89

Second Round
Saturday, March 18

Mississippi 85, Syracuse 80

Sunday, March 19

Georgia Tech 71, Belmont 57

TCU 94, Iowa 92, OT

Richmond 87, Oakland 83

Monday, March 20

UCF 63, Illinois State 62

Texas-Arlington 85, Akron 69

Illinois 71, Boise State 56

CS Bakersfield 81, Colorado State 63

Quarterfinals
Tuesday, March 21

TCU 86, Richmond 68

Georgia Tech 74, Mississippi 66

Wednesday, March 22

UCF 68, Illinois 58

CS Bakersfield 80, Texas-Arlington 76

Semifinals
At Madison Square Garden
New York
Tuesday, March 28

Georgia Tech 76, CS Bakersfield 61

TCU 68, UCF 53

Championship
Thursday, March 30

TCU 88, Georgia Tech 56

The Associated Press

