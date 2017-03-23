Sports Listen

Nationals 1, Mets 0

March 23, 2017
New York Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
J.Reyes 3b 3 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 3 1 0 0
Gimenez ss 1 0 0 0 Burriss ss 1 0 0 0
Cabrera ss 2 0 1 0 J.Werth lf 3 0 1 0
T.Kelly pr 2 0 1 0 C.Hisey lf 1 0 0 0
Cspedes lf 3 0 1 0 B.Hrper rf 3 0 2 0
Cnforto lf 1 0 0 0 Stvnson pr 1 0 1 0
Grndrsn cf 3 0 0 0 A.Rndon 3b 2 0 1 1
Lagares cf 1 0 0 0 B.Snydr 3b 0 0 0 0
N.Wlker 2b 3 0 0 0 Zmmrman 1b 2 0 0 0
J.Bruce rf 2 0 0 0 Rbinson 1b 1 0 0 0
Kczmrsk rf 1 0 0 0 Goodwin cf 4 0 0 0
Lu.Duda 1b 2 0 0 0 St.Drew 2b 3 0 0 0
W.Flres 1b 1 0 0 0 Wieters c 3 0 0 0
Plwecki c 2 0 0 0 E.Fedde sp 1 0 0 0
Crrillo c 1 0 1 0 Ad.Lind ph 1 0 0 0
Gsllman sp 2 0 0 0 Lobaton ph 1 0 0 0
d’Arnud ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 30 1 5 1
New York 000 000 000—0
Washington 001 000 00x—1

E_Cabrera (2). LOB_New York 4, Washington 8. 2B_Harper (3), Stevenson (3), Rendon (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Gsellman L, 1-2 5 1-3 4 1 0 2 2
Smoker 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Robles 1 0 0 0 0 2
Sewald 1 1 0 0 1 1
Washington
Fedde W, 2-0 5 2 0 0 0 3
Romero H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
Nathan H, 4 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Grace H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Solis H, 2 1 1 0 0 0 1
Treinen S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 2

WP_Treinen.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:26. A_6,086

