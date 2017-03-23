Nationals 1, Mets 0

|New York
|Washington
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|J.Reyes 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Trner ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Gimenez ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Burriss ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Werth lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|T.Kelly pr
|2
|0
|1
|0
|C.Hisey lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cspedes lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|B.Hrper rf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Cnforto lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Stvnson pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Grndrsn cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rndon 3b
|2
|0
|1
|1
|Lagares cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|B.Snydr 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N.Wlker 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Zmmrman 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Bruce rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rbinson 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kczmrsk rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Goodwin cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Lu.Duda 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|St.Drew 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Flres 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Wieters c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Plwecki c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|E.Fedde sp
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Crrillo c
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ad.Lind ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Gsllman sp
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lobaton ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|d’Arnud ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|1
|New York
|000
|000
|000—0
|Washington
|001
|000
|00x—1
E_Cabrera (2). LOB_New York 4, Washington 8. 2B_Harper (3), Stevenson (3), Rendon (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|New York
|Gsellman L, 1-2
|5 1-3
|4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|Smoker
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Robles
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Sewald
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Washington
|Fedde W, 2-0
|5
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Romero H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nathan H, 4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Grace H, 1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Solis H, 2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Treinen S, 1-1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Treinen.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:26. A_6,086