NBA Calendar

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2017
April 12-15 — Portsmouth (Va.) Invitational Tournament.

April 12 — Regular season ends.

April 14 — Rosters set for playoffs 2017.

April 15 — Playoffs begin.

April 23 — Early entry eligibility deadline.

May 1 — Conference semifinals begin.

May 9-14 — Draft combine, Chicago.

May 16 — Draft lottery.

June 1 — NBA Finals begin.

June 12 — NBA draft early-entry withdrawal deadline.

June 18 — NBA Finals latest possible date.

June 22 — NBA draft.

