Sports Listen

Trending:

Same-old-same-old pay raise?VA's hiring problemMilitary's backboneICE needs 10K agents
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NC Central fires women's…

NC Central fires women’s basketball coach Vanessa Taylor

By master
and The Associated Press March 23, 2017 1:46 pm < a min read
Share

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Central says it will not bring back women’s basketball coach Vanessa Taylor.

Athletic director Ingrid Wicker McCree on Thursday said Taylor’s contract will not be renewed.

Taylor was 33-113 in five seasons with the Eagles. They went 8-21 this season and finished 7-9 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Sponsored Content: Why Governance, Risk and Compliance is Everyone’s Business - Download the Executive Brief Today.

Associate head coach Kendra Eaton is taking over as the interim head coach.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NC Central fires women's…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1983: Reagan calls for new antimissile technology

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Photo of the Day

Gary Sinise receives award at USO awards dinner

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 22, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6847 0.0055 1.39%
L 2020 25.0854 0.0102 2.42%
L 2030 27.7720 0.0142 3.47%
L 2040 29.8109 0.0167 3.99%
L 2050 17.0466 0.0098 4.47%
G Fund 15.2672 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5956 0.0360 0.94%
C Fund 32.5407 0.0620 5.95%
S Fund 41.8781 0.0222 4.66%
I Fund 26.2056 -0.0460 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.