NC Central fires women’s basketball coach Vanessa Taylor

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Central says it will not bring back women’s basketball coach Vanessa Taylor.

Athletic director Ingrid Wicker McCree on Thursday said Taylor’s contract will not be renewed.

Taylor was 33-113 in five seasons with the Eagles. They went 8-21 this season and finished 7-9 in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Associate head coach Kendra Eaton is taking over as the interim head coach.