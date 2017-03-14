Sports Listen

Trending:

Executive OrderDC SnowHiring FreezeFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NC State's Yurtseven declares…

NC State’s Yurtseven declares for draft, won’t hire agent

By master
and The Associated Press March 14, 2017 7:04 pm < a min read
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina State big man Omer Yurtseven is declaring for this summer’s NBA draft.

School spokesman Craig Hammel said Tuesday night that Yurtseven will not hire an agent to preserve his eligibility, should he decide to return to school for his sophomore year.

The 7-foot center from Turkey missed the first nine games of his freshman season in an NCAA eligibility dispute.

What does a 10 percent budget cut look like for your agency?

He averaged 5.9 points and 4.4 rebounds for N.C. State, which went 15-17 overall and tied for 13th place in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 4-14. The school is looking for a new coach after firing Mark Gottfried.

Advertisement

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NC State's Yurtseven declares…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1967: JFK's body moved to permanent gravesite in Arlington Cemetery

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

National Guard survival training

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.