NCAA Automatic Bids

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 1:12 pm < a min read
Bucknell, Patriot League

ETSU, Southern Conference

Florida Gulf Coast, Atlantic Sun Conference

Gonzaga, West Coast Conference

Iona, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Jacksonville State, Ohio Valley Conference

Mount St. Mary’s, Northeast Conference

Northern Kentucky, Horizon League

South Dakota State, Summit League

UNC Wilmington, Colonial Athletic Association

Vermont, America East Conference

Wichita State, Missouri Valley Conference

Winthrop, Big South Conference

