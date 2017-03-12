Sports Listen

NCAA Automatic Bids

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 12, 2017 5:09 pm < a min read
Arizona, Pacific-12 Conference

Bucknell, Patriot League

Duke, Atlantic Coast Conference

ETSU, Southern Conference

Florida Gulf Coast, Atlantic Sun Conference

Gonzaga, West Coast Conference

Iona, Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference

Iowa State, Big 12 Conference

Jacksonville State, Ohio Valley Conference

Kent State, Mid-American Conference

Kentucky, Southeastern Conference

Michigan, Big Ten Conference

Middle Tennessee, Conference USA

Mount St. Mary’s, Northeast Conference

Nevada, Mountain West Conference

New Mexico State, Western Athletic Conference

New Orleans, Southland Conference

N.C. Central, Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

North Dakota, Big Sky Conference

Northern Kentucky, Horizon League

Princeton, Ivy League

Rhode Island, Atlantic 10 Conference

South Dakota State, Summit League

SMU, American Athletic Conference

Texas Southern, Southwestern Athletic Conference

Troy, Sun Belt Conference

UC Davis, Big West Conference

UNC Wilmington, Colonial Athletic Association

Vermont, America East Conference

Villanova, Big East Conference

Wichita State, Missouri Valley Conference

Winthrop, Big South Conference

