NCAA Basketball

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 3:02 am 3 min read
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 16 0 1.000 27 5 .844
Stony Brook 12 4 .750 18 12 .600
New Hampshire 10 6 .625 20 11 .645
Albany (NY) 10 6 .625 20 12 .625
UMBC 9 7 .563 18 12 .600
z-Mass.-Lowell 5 11 .313 11 20 .355
Hartford 4 12 .250 9 23 .281
Binghamton 3 13 .188 12 20 .375
Maine 3 13 .188 7 25 .219

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Monday, Mar. 6

Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Vermont, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 16 1 .941 26 4 .867
Cincinnati 15 2 .882 26 4 .867
Houston 11 6 .647 20 9 .690
UCF 11 7 .611 20 10 .667
Memphis 9 8 .529 19 11 .633
UConn 9 8 .529 14 15 .483
Tulsa 8 9 .471 14 15 .483
Temple 6 11 .353 15 15 .500
East Carolina 6 11 .353 14 16 .467
Tulane 2 15 .118 5 24 .172
South Florida 1 16 .059 7 21 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

Memphis at SMU, 4 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at UConn, 12 p.m.

Temple at South Florida, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at Tulane, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at Houston, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Dayton 15 2 .882 24 5 .828
VCU 13 4 .765 23 7 .767
Rhode Island 12 5 .706 20 9 .690
Richmond 12 5 .706 18 11 .621
St. Bonaventure 10 7 .588 18 11 .621
George Mason 9 8 .529 19 11 .633
George Washington 9 8 .529 17 13 .567
Davidson 8 9 .471 15 13 .536
La Salle 8 9 .471 14 14 .500
Fordham 7 10 .412 13 17 .433
Saint Louis 6 11 .353 11 19 .367
UMass 4 13 .235 14 16 .467
Saint Joseph’s 3 14 .176 10 19 .345
Duquesne 3 14 .176 10 20 .333

___

Saturday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Fordham at La Salle, 2 p.m.

George Mason at VCU, 2 p.m.

Saint Louis at Richmond, 4 p.m.

UMass at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

Davidson at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Dayton at George Washington, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 13 4 .765 25 6 .806
Notre Dame 12 5 .706 23 7 .767
Duke 11 6 .647 23 7 .767
Louisville 11 6 .647 23 7 .767
Florida St. 11 6 .647 23 7 .767
Virginia Tech 10 7 .588 21 8 .724
Virginia 10 7 .588 20 9 .690
Miami 10 7 .588 20 9 .690
Syracuse 9 8 .529 17 13 .567
Wake Forest 8 9 .471 17 12 .586
Georgia Tech 8 9 .471 17 13 .567
Clemson 5 12 .294 15 14 .517
Pittsburgh 4 13 .235 15 15 .500
NC State 4 14 .222 15 16 .484
Boston College 2 15 .118 9 21 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Virginia, 12 p.m.

Notre Dame at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Boston College at Clemson, 4 p.m.

Miami at Florida St., 4 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Syracuse, 4 p.m.

Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 4:30 p.m.

Duke at North Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 12 2 .857 25 7 .781
Lipscomb 11 3 .786 20 13 .606
North Florida 8 6 .571 15 18 .455
SC-Upstate 7 7 .500 17 15 .531
Kennesaw St. 7 7 .500 14 18 .438
Jacksonville 5 9 .357 17 15 .531
NJIT 3 11 .214 11 20 .355
Stetson 3 11 .214 11 21 .344

___

Sunday’s Games

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 3 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 15 2 .882 27 3 .900
West Virginia 12 6 .667 24 7 .774
Iowa St. 12 6 .667 20 10 .667
Baylor 11 6 .647 24 6 .800
Oklahoma St. 9 8 .529 20 10 .667
Kansas St. 7 10 .412 18 12 .600
Texas Tech 6 11 .353 18 12 .600
TCU 6 11 .353 17 13 .567
Oklahoma 4 13 .235 10 19 .345
Texas 4 13 .235 10 20 .333

___

Friday’s Games

West Virginia 87, Iowa St. 76

Saturday’s Games

Texas Tech at Kansas St., 1 p.m.

TCU at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

Baylor at Texas, 4 p.m.

Kansas at Oklahoma St., 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 14 3 .824 27 3 .900
Butler 12 5 .706 23 6 .793
Creighton 10 7 .588 23 7 .767
Seton Hall 9 8 .529 19 10 .655
Providence 9 8 .529 19 11 .633
Marquette 9 8 .529 18 11 .621
Xavier 8 9 .471 18 12 .600
St. John’s 7 10 .412 13 17 .433
Georgetown 5 12 .294 14 16 .467
DePaul 2 15 .118 9 21 .300

___

Saturday’s Games

Villanova at Georgetown, 12 p.m.

Providence at St. John’s, 12 p.m.

Xavier at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Seton Hall at Butler, 2:30 p.m.

Creighton at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
E. Washington 13 4 .765 21 9 .700
North Dakota 13 4 .765 18 9 .667
Idaho 11 6 .647 16 12 .571
Weber St. 11 6 .647 16 12 .571
Montana St. 11 6 .647 16 14 .533
Montana 10 7 .588 15 15 .500
Sacramento St. 9 8 .529 12 16 .429
Portland St. 7 10 .412 14 14 .500
z-N. Colorado 6 11 .353 10 18 .357
N. Arizona 5 12 .294 8 22 .267
Idaho St. 3 14 .176 5 24 .172
S. Utah 3 14 .176 5 25 .167

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

Portland St. at North Dakota, 4 p.m.

Sacramento St. at N. Colorado, 4 p.m.

Idaho at S. Utah, 6 p.m.

E. Washington at N. Arizona, 6:30 p.m.

Montana St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

Montana at Idaho St., 9:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 15 3 .833 25 6 .806
UNC-Asheville 15 3 .833 23 9 .719
Liberty 14 4 .778 19 13 .594
Gardner-Webb 11 7 .611 19 14 .576
High Point 9 9 .500 15 16 .484
Radford 8 10 .444 14 18 .438
Campbell 7 11 .389 17 16 .515
Charleston Southern 7 11 .389 12 19 .387
Longwood 3 15 .167 6 24 .200
Presbyterian 1 17 .056 5 25 .167

___

Friday’s Games

Campbell 66, Radford 50

Winthrop 80, Gardner-Webb 77, OT

Sunday’s Games

Campbell at Winthrop, 1 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Purdue 13 4 .765 24 6 .800
Minnesota 11 6 .647 23 7 .767
Maryland 11 6 .647 23 7 .767
Wisconsin 11 6 .647 22 8 .733
Northwestern 10 7 .588 21 9 .700
Michigan St. 10 7 .588 18 12 .600
Michigan 9 8 .529 19 11 .633
Iowa 9 8 .529 17 13 .567
Illinois 8 9 .471 18 12 .600
Ohio St. 7 10 .412 17 13 .567
Indiana 6 11 .353 16 14 .533
Penn St. 6 11 .353 14 16 .467
Nebraska 6 11 .353 12 17 .414
Rutgers 2 15 .118 13 17 .433

___

Saturday’s Games

Illinois at Rutgers, 12 p.m.

Indiana at Ohio St., 12 p.m.

Michigan St. at Maryland, 2 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Penn St. at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Purdue at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Davis 11 4 .733 19 11 .633
UC Irvine 11 4 .733 18 13 .581
Cal St.-Fullerton 9 6 .600 15 13 .536
z-Hawaii 8 7 .533 14 14 .500
Long Beach St. 8 7 .533 13 18 .419
CS Northridge 7 8 .467 11 17 .393
Cal Poly 6 9 .400 11 18 .379
UC Riverside 5 11 .313 7 20 .259
UC Santa Barbara 3 12 .200 5 22 .185

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Davis at UC Irvine, 6 p.m.

Hawaii at Long Beach St., 8 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10:30 p.m.

