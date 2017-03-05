Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NCAA Basketball

NCAA Basketball

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 3:00 am 2 min read
Share
All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Vermont 16 0 1.000 27 5 .844
Stony Brook 12 4 .750 18 12 .600
New Hampshire 10 6 .625 20 11 .645
Albany (NY) 10 6 .625 20 12 .625
UMBC 9 7 .563 18 12 .600
z-Mass.-Lowell 5 11 .313 11 20 .355
Hartford 4 12 .250 9 23 .281
Binghamton 3 13 .188 12 20 .375
Maine 3 13 .188 7 25 .219

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Monday, Mar. 6

Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

New Hampshire at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Advertisement
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
SMU 17 1 .944 27 4 .871
Cincinnati 15 2 .882 26 4 .867
Houston 11 6 .647 20 9 .690
UCF 11 7 .611 20 10 .667
UConn 9 8 .529 14 15 .483
Memphis 9 9 .500 19 12 .613
Tulsa 8 9 .471 14 15 .483
Temple 6 11 .353 15 15 .500
East Carolina 6 11 .353 14 16 .467
Tulane 2 15 .118 5 24 .172
South Florida 1 16 .059 7 21 .250

___

Saturday’s Games

SMU 103, Memphis 62

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati at UConn, 12 p.m.

Temple at South Florida, 2 p.m.

Tulsa at Tulane, 4 p.m.

East Carolina at Houston, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Dayton 15 3 .833 24 6 .800
VCU 14 4 .778 24 7 .774
Rhode Island 13 5 .722 21 9 .700
Richmond 13 5 .722 19 11 .633
St. Bonaventure 11 7 .611 19 11 .633
George Washington 10 8 .556 18 13 .581
George Mason 9 9 .500 19 12 .613
La Salle 9 9 .500 15 14 .517
Davidson 8 10 .444 15 14 .517
Fordham 7 11 .389 13 18 .419
Saint Louis 6 12 .333 11 20 .355
UMass 4 14 .222 14 17 .452
Saint Joseph’s 4 14 .222 11 19 .367
Duquesne 3 15 .167 10 21 .323

___

Saturday’s Games

Saint Joseph’s 63, Duquesne 60

La Salle 66, Fordham 54

VCU 72, George Mason 60

Richmond 72, Saint Louis 62

St. Bonaventure 60, UMass 56

Rhode Island 73, Davidson 70, OT

George Washington 87, Dayton 81

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Carolina 14 4 .778 26 6 .813
Louisville 12 6 .667 24 7 .774
Florida St. 12 6 .667 24 7 .774
Notre Dame 12 6 .667 23 8 .742
Duke 11 7 .611 23 8 .742
Virginia 11 7 .611 21 9 .700
Virginia Tech 10 8 .556 21 9 .700
Miami 10 8 .556 20 10 .667
Syracuse 10 8 .556 18 13 .581
Wake Forest 9 9 .500 18 12 .600
Georgia Tech 8 10 .444 17 14 .548
Clemson 6 12 .333 16 14 .533
Pittsburgh 4 14 .222 15 16 .484
NC State 4 14 .222 15 16 .484
Boston College 2 16 .111 9 22 .290

___

Saturday’s Games

Virginia 67, Pittsburgh 42

Louisville 71, Notre Dame 64

Clemson 82, Boston College 68

Florida St. 66, Miami 57

Syracuse 90, Georgia Tech 61

Wake Forest 89, Virginia Tech 84

North Carolina 90, Duke 83

Tuesday, Mar. 7

NC State at Clemson, 12 p.m.

Boston College at Wake Forest, 2:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Florida Gulf Coast 12 2 .857 25 7 .781
Lipscomb 11 3 .786 20 13 .606
North Florida 8 6 .571 15 18 .455
SC-Upstate 7 7 .500 17 15 .531
Kennesaw St. 7 7 .500 14 18 .438
Jacksonville 5 9 .357 17 15 .531
NJIT 3 11 .214 11 20 .355
Stetson 3 11 .214 11 21 .344

___

Sunday’s Games

North Florida at Florida Gulf Coast, 3 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Kansas 16 2 .889 28 3 .903
Baylor 12 6 .667 25 6 .806
West Virginia 12 6 .667 24 7 .774
Iowa St. 12 6 .667 20 10 .667
Oklahoma St. 9 9 .500 20 11 .645
Kansas St. 8 10 .444 19 12 .613
Texas Tech 6 12 .333 18 13 .581
TCU 6 12 .333 17 14 .548
Oklahoma 5 13 .278 11 19 .367
Texas 4 14 .222 10 21 .323

___

Saturday’s Games

Kansas St. 61, Texas Tech 48

Oklahoma 73, TCU 68

Baylor 75, Texas 64

Kansas 90, Oklahoma St. 85

BIG EAST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Villanova 15 3 .833 28 3 .903
Butler 12 6 .667 23 7 .767
Creighton 10 8 .556 23 8 .742
Seton Hall 10 8 .556 20 10 .667
Providence 10 8 .556 20 11 .645
Marquette 10 8 .556 19 11 .633
Xavier 9 9 .500 19 12 .613
St. John’s 7 11 .389 13 18 .419
Georgetown 5 13 .278 14 17 .452
DePaul 2 16 .111 9 22 .290

___

Saturday’s Games

Villanova 81, Georgetown 55

Providence 86, St. John’s 75

Xavier 79, DePaul 65

Seton Hall 70, Butler 64

Marquette 91, Creighton 83

BIG SKY CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
North Dakota 14 4 .778 19 9 .679
E. Washington 13 5 .722 21 10 .677
Idaho 12 6 .667 17 12 .586
Weber St. 12 6 .667 17 12 .586
Montana St. 11 7 .611 16 15 .516
Montana 11 7 .611 16 15 .516
Sacramento St. 9 9 .500 12 17 .414
Portland St. 7 11 .389 14 15 .483
z-N. Colorado 7 11 .389 11 18 .379
N. Arizona 6 12 .333 9 22 .290
Idaho St. 3 15 .167 5 25 .167
S. Utah 3 15 .167 5 26 .161

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

North Dakota 82, Portland St. 73

N. Colorado 70, Sacramento St. 67

Idaho 84, S. Utah 75

N. Arizona 76, E. Washington 61

Weber St. 76, Montana St. 67

Montana 95, Idaho St. 76

Tuesday, Mar. 7

N. Arizona at Portland St., 5:35 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 9:05 p.m.

S. Utah at Montana St., 11:35 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Winthrop 15 3 .833 25 6 .806
UNC-Asheville 15 3 .833 23 9 .719
Liberty 14 4 .778 19 13 .594
Gardner-Webb 11 7 .611 19 14 .576
High Point 9 9 .500 15 16 .484
Radford 8 10 .444 14 18 .438
Campbell 7 11 .389 17 16 .515
Charleston Southern 7 11 .389 12 19 .387
Longwood 3 15 .167 6 24 .200
Presbyterian 1 17 .056 5 25 .167

___

Sunday’s Games

Campbell at Winthrop, 1 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
Purdue 13 4 .765 24 6 .800
Maryland 12 6 .667 24 7 .774
Minnesota 11 6 .647 23 7 .767
Wisconsin 11 6 .647 22 8 .733
Northwestern 10 7 .588 21 9 .700
Michigan St. 10 8 .556 18 13 .581
Michigan 9 8 .529 19 11 .633
Iowa 9 8 .529 17 13 .567
Illinois 8 10 .444 18 13 .581
Ohio St. 7 11 .389 17 14 .548
Indiana 7 11 .389 17 14 .548
Penn St. 6 11 .353 14 16 .467
Nebraska 6 11 .353 12 17 .414
Rutgers 3 15 .167 14 17 .452

___

Saturday’s Games

Rutgers 62, Illinois 59

Indiana 96, Ohio St. 92

Maryland 63, Michigan St. 60

Sunday’s Games

Penn St. at Iowa, 1 p.m.

Purdue at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska, 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE
Conference All Games
W L PCT W L PCT
UC Irvine 12 4 .750 19 13 .594
UC Davis 11 5 .688 19 12 .613
Cal St.-Fullerton 10 6 .625 16 13 .552
Long Beach St. 9 7 .563 14 18 .438
z-Hawaii 8 8 .500 14 15 .483
CS Northridge 7 9 .438 11 18 .379
Cal Poly 6 10 .375 11 19 .367
UC Riverside 5 11 .313 7 20 .259
UC Santa Barbara 4 12 .250 6 22 .214

z-ineligible for post-season play

___

Saturday’s Games

UC Irvine 79, UC Davis 49

Long Beach St. 84, Hawaii 75

UC Santa Barbara 57, Cal Poly 44

Cal St.-Fullerton 86, CS Northridge 78

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NCAA Basketball
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.