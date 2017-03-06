NCAA Basketball

|All Times EST
|AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Vermont
|16
|0
|1.000
|27
|5
|.844
|Stony Brook
|12
|4
|.750
|18
|12
|.600
|New Hampshire
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|11
|.645
|Albany (NY)
|10
|6
|.625
|20
|12
|.625
|UMBC
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|12
|.600
|z-Mass.-Lowell
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|20
|.355
|Hartford
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|23
|.281
|Binghamton
|3
|13
|.188
|12
|20
|.375
|Maine
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|25
|.219
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
Albany (NY) at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Vermont, 7 p.m.
|AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|SMU
|17
|1
|.944
|27
|4
|.871
|Cincinnati
|16
|2
|.889
|27
|4
|.871
|Houston
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|9
|.700
|UCF
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|10
|.667
|Memphis
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|UConn
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|16
|.467
|Tulsa
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|16
|.467
|Temple
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|15
|.516
|East Carolina
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|17
|.452
|Tulane
|3
|15
|.167
|6
|24
|.200
|South Florida
|1
|17
|.056
|7
|22
|.241
___
Cincinnati 67, UConn 47
Temple 72, South Florida 60
Tulane 81, Tulsa 69
Houston 73, East Carolina 51
|ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Dayton
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|6
|.800
|VCU
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|7
|.774
|Rhode Island
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|Richmond
|13
|5
|.722
|19
|11
|.633
|St. Bonaventure
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|11
|.633
|George Washington
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|George Mason
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|La Salle
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|14
|.517
|Davidson
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|14
|.517
|Fordham
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|18
|.419
|Saint Louis
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|20
|.355
|UMass
|4
|14
|.222
|14
|17
|.452
|Saint Joseph’s
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|19
|.367
|Duquesne
|3
|15
|.167
|10
|21
|.323
___
Saint Joseph’s at UMass, 6 p.m.
Duquesne at Saint Louis, 8:30 p.m.
|ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Carolina
|14
|4
|.778
|26
|6
|.813
|Louisville
|12
|6
|.667
|24
|7
|.774
|Florida St.
|12
|6
|.667
|24
|7
|.774
|Notre Dame
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|8
|.742
|Duke
|11
|7
|.611
|23
|8
|.742
|Virginia
|11
|7
|.611
|21
|9
|.700
|Virginia Tech
|10
|8
|.556
|21
|9
|.700
|Miami
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|10
|.667
|Syracuse
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|Wake Forest
|9
|9
|.500
|18
|12
|.600
|Georgia Tech
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|14
|.548
|Clemson
|6
|12
|.333
|16
|14
|.533
|Pittsburgh
|4
|14
|.222
|15
|16
|.484
|NC State
|4
|14
|.222
|15
|16
|.484
|Boston College
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|22
|.290
___
NC State at Clemson, 12 p.m.
Boston College at Wake Forest, 2:30 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Miami at Syracuse, 12 p.m.
|ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Florida Gulf Coast
|12
|2
|.857
|26
|7
|.788
|Lipscomb
|11
|3
|.786
|20
|13
|.606
|North Florida
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|19
|.441
|SC-Upstate
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|15
|.531
|Kennesaw St.
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|18
|.438
|Jacksonville
|5
|9
|.357
|17
|15
|.531
|NJIT
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|20
|.355
|Stetson
|3
|11
|.214
|11
|21
|.344
___
Florida Gulf Coast 77, North Florida 61
|BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Kansas
|16
|2
|.889
|28
|3
|.903
|Baylor
|12
|6
|.667
|25
|6
|.806
|West Virginia
|12
|6
|.667
|24
|7
|.774
|Iowa St.
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|10
|.667
|Oklahoma St.
|9
|9
|.500
|20
|11
|.645
|Kansas St.
|8
|10
|.444
|19
|12
|.613
|Texas Tech
|6
|12
|.333
|18
|13
|.581
|TCU
|6
|12
|.333
|17
|14
|.548
|Oklahoma
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|19
|.367
|Texas
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|21
|.323
___
Oklahoma at TCU, 7 p.m.
Texas at Texas Tech, 9:30 p.m.
|BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Villanova
|15
|3
|.833
|28
|3
|.903
|Butler
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|7
|.767
|Creighton
|10
|8
|.556
|23
|8
|.742
|Seton Hall
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|10
|.667
|Providence
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|11
|.645
|Marquette
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|11
|.633
|Xavier
|9
|9
|.500
|19
|12
|.613
|St. John’s
|7
|11
|.389
|13
|18
|.419
|Georgetown
|5
|13
|.278
|14
|17
|.452
|DePaul
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|22
|.290
___
Georgetown at St. John’s, 7 p.m.
DePaul at Xavier, 9:30 p.m.
|BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|North Dakota
|14
|4
|.778
|19
|9
|.679
|E. Washington
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Idaho
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|12
|.586
|Weber St.
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|12
|.586
|Montana St.
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|15
|.516
|Montana
|11
|7
|.611
|16
|15
|.516
|Sacramento St.
|9
|9
|.500
|12
|17
|.414
|Portland St.
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|15
|.483
|z-N. Colorado
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|18
|.379
|N. Arizona
|6
|12
|.333
|9
|22
|.290
|Idaho St.
|3
|15
|.167
|5
|25
|.167
|S. Utah
|3
|15
|.167
|5
|26
|.161
z-ineligible for post-season play
___
N. Arizona at Portland St., 5:35 p.m.
Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 8:35 p.m.
S. Utah at Montana St., 11:05 p.m.
|BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Winthrop
|15
|3
|.833
|26
|6
|.813
|UNC-Asheville
|15
|3
|.833
|23
|9
|.719
|Liberty
|14
|4
|.778
|19
|13
|.594
|Gardner-Webb
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|14
|.576
|High Point
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|16
|.484
|Radford
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|18
|.438
|Campbell
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|17
|.500
|Charleston Southern
|7
|11
|.389
|12
|19
|.387
|Longwood
|3
|15
|.167
|6
|24
|.200
|Presbyterian
|1
|17
|.056
|5
|25
|.167
___
Winthrop 76, Campbell 59
|BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|Purdue
|14
|4
|.778
|25
|6
|.806
|Maryland
|12
|6
|.667
|24
|7
|.774
|Wisconsin
|12
|6
|.667
|23
|8
|.742
|Minnesota
|11
|7
|.611
|23
|8
|.742
|Northwestern
|10
|8
|.556
|21
|10
|.677
|Michigan
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|11
|.645
|Iowa
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|Michigan St.
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|13
|.581
|Illinois
|8
|10
|.444
|18
|13
|.581
|Ohio St.
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|Indiana
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|14
|.548
|Penn St.
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|17
|.452
|Nebraska
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|18
|.400
|Rutgers
|3
|15
|.167
|14
|17
|.452
___
Iowa 90, Penn St. 79
Purdue 69, Northwestern 65
Wisconsin 66, Minnesota 49
Michigan 93, Nebraska 57
Penn St. at Nebraska, 4:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
|BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|
|Conference
|All
|Games
|
|W
|L
|PCT
|W
|L
|PCT
|UC Irvine
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|13
|.594
|UC Davis
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|12
|.613
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|13
|.552
|Long Beach St.
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|18
|.438
|z-Hawaii
|8
|8
|.500
|14
|15
|.483
|CS Northridge
|7
|9
|.438
|11
|18
|.379
|Cal Poly
|6
|10
|.375
|11
|19
|.367
|UC Riverside
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|20
|.259
|UC Santa Barbara
|4
|12
|.250
|6
|22
|.214
z-ineligible for post-season play
___