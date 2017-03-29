NCAA decathlon champ Victor of Texas A&M leads Texas Relays

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Defending NCAA champion Lindon Victor of Texas A&M won three of five events to take the lead in the men’s decathlon after the first day of the Texas Relays.

Victor ran the 100 meters in 10.63 seconds and finished first in the high jump and shot put Wednesday to register 4,516 points in his first decathlon of the season. Rice’s Scott Filip is second.

Victor’s career best of 8,446 points set last season was just 19 points shy of the NCAA record set by Texas’ Trey Hardee in 2006.

Arkansas junior Taliyah Rice is the top collegian in the women’s decathlon. The defending Texas Relays champion has 3,691 points.