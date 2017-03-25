NCAA Division I Hockey Glance

|All Times EDT
|NORTHEAST REGIONAL
|At SNHU Arena
|Manchester, N.H.
|First Round
|Saturday, March 25
UMass-Lowell 5, Cornell 0
Minnesota (23-11-3) vs. Notre Dame (21-11-5), 3:30 p.m.
|Championship
|Sunday, March 26
UMass-Lowell (27-10-3) vs. Minnesota-Notre Dame winner, 3:30 p.m.
|EAST REGIONAL
|At Dunkin’ Donuts Center
|Providence, R.I.
|First Round
|Friday, March 24
Harvard 3, Providence 0
Air Force 5, Western Michigan 4
|Championship
|Saturday, March 25
Harvard (27-5-2) vs. Air Force (27-9-5), 8:30 p.m.
|MIDWEST REGIONAL
|At U.S. Bank Arena
|Cincinnati
|First Round
|Saturday, March 25
Denver 5, Michigan Tech 2
Union (N.Y.) (25-9-3) vs. Penn State (24-11-2), 4:30 p.m.
|Championship
|Sunday, March 26
Denver (30-7-4) vs. Union (NY)-Penn State winner, 6 p.m.
|WEST REGIONAL
|At Scheels Arena
|Fargo, N.D.
|First Round
|Friday, March 24
Boston University 4, North Dakota 3, 2OT
Minnesota-Duluth 3, Ohio State 2, OT
|Championship
|Saturday, March 25
Boston University (24-11-3) vs. Minn.-Duluth (26-6-7), 6 p.m.
|THE FROZEN FOUR
|At The United Center
|Chicago
|National Semifinals
|Thursday, April 6
Midwest champion vs. Northeast champion, 6 or 9:30 p.m.
East champion vs. West champion, 6 or 9:30 p.m.
|National Championship
|Saturday, April 8
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.