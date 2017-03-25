Sports Listen

NCAA Division I Hockey Glance

By The Associated Press
By The Associated Press March 25, 2017
All Times EDT
NORTHEAST REGIONAL
At SNHU Arena
Manchester, N.H.
First Round
Saturday, March 25

UMass-Lowell 5, Cornell 0

Minnesota (23-11-3) vs. Notre Dame (21-11-5), 3:30 p.m.

Championship
Sunday, March 26

UMass-Lowell (27-10-3) vs. Minnesota-Notre Dame winner, 3:30 p.m.

EAST REGIONAL
At Dunkin’ Donuts Center
Providence, R.I.
First Round
Friday, March 24

Harvard 3, Providence 0

Air Force 5, Western Michigan 4

Championship
Saturday, March 25

Harvard (27-5-2) vs. Air Force (27-9-5), 8:30 p.m.

MIDWEST REGIONAL
At U.S. Bank Arena
Cincinnati
First Round
Saturday, March 25

Denver 5, Michigan Tech 2

Union (N.Y.) (25-9-3) vs. Penn State (24-11-2), 4:30 p.m.

Championship
Sunday, March 26

Denver (30-7-4) vs. Union (NY)-Penn State winner, 6 p.m.

WEST REGIONAL
At Scheels Arena
Fargo, N.D.
First Round
Friday, March 24

Boston University 4, North Dakota 3, 2OT

Minnesota-Duluth 3, Ohio State 2, OT

Championship
Saturday, March 25

Boston University (24-11-3) vs. Minn.-Duluth (26-6-7), 6 p.m.

THE FROZEN FOUR
At The United Center
Chicago
National Semifinals
Thursday, April 6

Midwest champion vs. Northeast champion, 6 or 9:30 p.m.

East champion vs. West champion, 6 or 9:30 p.m.

National Championship
Saturday, April 8

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

