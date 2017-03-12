NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

|All Times EDT
|First Round
|Friday, March 10
|West Region
|At La Jolla, Calif.
Chico State 96, Western Washington 83
Hawaii Pacific 73, Sonoma State 61
California Baptist 71, San Francisco State 50
UC San Diego 94, Dixie State 68
|Saturday, March 11
|Atlantic Region
|At Fairmont, W.Va.
Wheeling Jesuit 96, West Liberty 95, OT
Shippensburg 79, Virginia Union 59
Fairmont State 93, Bowie State 67
Indiana (Pa.) 94, Kutztown 80
|Central Region
|At Maryville, Mo.
East Central 115, Minnesota-Moorhead 106, OT
Southwest Minnesota State 93, Arkansas Tech 82
Northwest Missouri State 79, Upper Iowa 74, OT
Augustana (S.D.) 76, Arkansas-Monticello 69
|East Region
|At Syracuse, N.Y.
Saint Rose 94, Bloomfield 58
Southern Connecticut State 109, Southern New Hampshire 98
Merrimack 72, Le Moyne 68, OT
St. Thomas Aquinas 91, Saint Anselm 72
|Midwest Region
|At Louisville, Ky.
Findlay 70, Southern Indiana 68
Ferris State 86, Truman 78
Bellarmine 72, Wisconsin-Parkside 61
Quincy 78, Kentucky Wesleyan 75
|South Region
|Huntsville, Ala.
Delta State 80, Christian Brothers 67
Rollins 89, Valdosta State 85, OT
Alabama-Huntsville 96, Clark Atlanta 81
Barry 91, Eckerd 87
|Southeast Region
|At Charlotte, N.C.
Limestone 100, UNC Pembroke 85
Lincoln Memorial 118, Pfeiffer 86
Queens (N.C.) 96, Wingate 80
Augusta 102, Columbus State 68
|South Central
|At Golden, Colo.
West Texas A&M 97, Texas A&M-Commerce 86
Texas A&M-Kingsville 74, Texas Permian Basin 71
Colorado Mines 90, Arkansas-Fort Smith 79
Fort Lewis 94, Tarleton State 90, OT
|Second Round
|Saturday, March 11
|West Region
|At La Jolla, Calif.
Chico State 77, Hawaii Pacific 74
UC San Diego 84, California Baptist 80
|Sunday, March 12
|Atlantic Region
Wheeling Jesuit 97, Shippensburg 91
Fairmont State (30-2) vs. Indiana (Pa.) (28-3), 7:30 p.m.
|Central Region
|At Maryville, Mo.
Southwest Minnesota State 74, East Central 70
Northwest Missouri State (30-1) vs. Augustana (S.D.), (23-10), 8:15 p.m.
|East Region
|At Syracuse, N.Y.
Saint Rose 67, Southern Connecticut State 47
Merrimack (19-11) vs. St. Thomas Aquinas (26-5), 7:30 p.m.
|Midwest Region
|At Louisville, Ky.
Findlay 68, Ferris State 63
Bellarmine (29-3) vs. Quincy (25-6), 7:30 p.m.
|South Region
|Huntsville, Ala.
Rollins 88, Delta State 61
Alabama-Huntsville (25-7) vs. Barry (23-6), 8:30 p.m.
|Southeast Region
|At Charlotte, N.C.
Lincoln Memorial 70, Limestone 64
Queens (N.C.) (29-3) vs. Augusta (24-7), 7:30 p.m.
|South Central
|At Golden, Colo.
Texas A&M-Kingsville (19-11) vs. West Texas A&M (25-8), 7 p.m.
Colorado Mines (28-4) vs. Fort Lewis (26-6), 9:30 p.m.
|Regional Finals
|Monday, March 13
|West Region
|At La Jolla, Calif.
UC San Diego (27-5) vs. Chico State (25-7), 10 p.m.
|Tuesday, March 14
|Atlantic Region
Fairmont State-Indiana (Pa.) winner vs. Wheeling Jesuit (25-7), 7 p.m.
|Central Region
|At Maryville, Mo.
Northwest Missouri State-Augustana (S.D.) winner vs. Southwest Minnesota State (28-5), 8 p.m.
|East Region
|At Syracuse, N.Y.
Merrimack-St. Thomas Aquinas winner vs. Saint Rose (26-7), 7 p.m.
|Midwest Region
|At Louisville, Ky.
Bellarmine-Quincy winner vs. Findlay (25-6), 7 p.m.
|South Region
|Huntsville, Ala.
Alabama-Huntsville-Barry winner vs. Rollins (23-10), 8 p.m.
|Southeast Region
|At Charlotte, N.C.
Queens (N.C.)-Augusta winner vs. Lincoln Memorial (28-5), 7 p.m.
|South Central
|At Golden, Colo.
Colorado School of Mines-Fort Lewis winner vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville-West Texas A&M winner, 9 p.m.
|At Sioux Falls, S.D.
|Quarterfinals
|Wednesday, March 22
TBD
|Semifinals
|Thursday, March 23
TBD
|Championship
|Saturday, March 25
TBD, 3 p.m.