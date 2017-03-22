Sports Listen

NCAA Men’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 22, 2017 11:24 pm 2 min read
All Times EDT
First Round
Friday, March 10
West Region
At La Jolla, Calif.

Chico State 96, Western Washington 83

Hawaii Pacific 73, Sonoma State 61

California Baptist 71, San Francisco State 50

UC San Diego 94, Dixie State 68

Saturday, March 11
Atlantic Region
At Fairmont, W.Va.

Wheeling Jesuit 96, West Liberty 95, OT

Shippensburg 79, Virginia Union 59

Fairmont State 93, Bowie State 67

Indiana (Pa.) 94, Kutztown 80

Central Region
At Maryville, Mo.

East Central 115, Minnesota-Moorhead 106, OT

Southwest Minnesota State 93, Arkansas Tech 82

Northwest Missouri State 79, Upper Iowa 74, OT

Augustana (S.D.) 76, Arkansas-Monticello 69

East Region
At Syracuse, N.Y.

Saint Rose 94, Bloomfield 58

Southern Connecticut State 109, Southern New Hampshire 98

Merrimack 72, Le Moyne 68, OT

St. Thomas Aquinas 91, Saint Anselm 72

Midwest Region
At Louisville, Ky.

Findlay 70, Southern Indiana 68

Ferris State 86, Truman 78

Bellarmine 72, Wisconsin-Parkside 61

Quincy 78, Kentucky Wesleyan 75

South Region
Huntsville, Ala.

Delta State 80, Christian Brothers 67

Rollins 89, Valdosta State 85, OT

Alabama-Huntsville 96, Clark Atlanta 81

Barry 91, Eckerd 87

Southeast Region
At Charlotte, N.C.

Limestone 100, UNC Pembroke 85

Lincoln Memorial 118, Pfeiffer 86

Queens (N.C.) 96, Wingate 80

Augusta 102, Columbus State 68

South Central
At Golden, Colo.

West Texas A&M 97, Texas A&M-Commerce 86

Texas A&M-Kingsville 74, Texas Permian Basin 71

Colorado Mines 90, Arkansas-Fort Smith 79

Fort Lewis 94, Tarleton State 90, OT

Second Round
Saturday, March 11
West Region
At La Jolla, Calif.

Chico State 77, Hawaii Pacific 74

UC San Diego 84, California Baptist 80

Sunday, March 12
Atlantic Region

Wheeling Jesuit 97, Shippensburg 91

Fairmont State 84, Indiana (Pa.) 68

Central Region
At Maryville, Mo.

Southwest Minnesota State 74, East Central 70

Northwest Missouri State 74, Augustana (S.D.) 53

East Region
At Syracuse, N.Y.

Saint Rose 67, Southern Connecticut State 47

St. Thomas Aquinas 73, Merrimack 70

Midwest Region
At Louisville, Ky.

Findlay 68, Ferris State 63

Bellarmine 93, Quincy 64

South Region
Huntsville, Ala.

Rollins 88, Delta State 61

Alabama-Huntsville 96, Barry 82

Southeast Region
At Charlotte, N.C.

Lincoln Memorial 70, Limestone 64

Queens (N.C.) 88, Augusta 82

South Central
At Golden, Colo.

West Texas A&M 76, Texas A&M-Kingsville 64

Colorado Mines 86, Fort Lewis 67

Regional Finals
Monday, March 13
West Region
At La Jolla, Calif.

Chico State 94, UC San Diego 86

Tuesday, March 14
Atlantic Region

Fairmont State 86, Wheeling Jesuit 80

Central Region
At Maryville, Mo.

Northwest Missouri State 55, Southwest Minnesota State 52

Midwest Region
At Louisville, Ky.

Bellarmine 84, Findlay 66

South Region
Huntsville, Ala.

Rollins 72, Alabama-Huntsville 68

Southeast Region
At Charlotte, N.C.

Lincoln Memorial 82, Queens (N.C.) 68

South Central
At Golden, Colo.

Colorado Mines 88, West Texas A&M 63

Wednesday, March 15
East Region
At Syracuse, N.Y.

St. Thomas Aquinas 69, Saint Rose 66

At Sioux Falls, S.D.
Quarterfinals
Wednesday, March 22

Fairmont State 86, Rollins 68

Bellarmine 92, Colorado Mines 72

Northwest Missouri State 79, St. Thomas Aquinas 70

Lincoln Memorial 74, Chico State 61

Semifinals
Thursday, March 23

Fairmont State (33-2) vs. Bellarmine (32-3), 7 p.m.

Northwest Missouri State (33-1) vs. Lincoln Memorial (30-5), 9:30 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, March 25

TBD, 3 p.m.

