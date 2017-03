NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

First Round Friday, March 10 Atlantic Region

Glenville State (24-5) vs. California (Pa.) (28-3)

Shippensburg (24-6) vs. Mercyhurst (23-7)

Indiana (Pa.) (23-6) vs. Johnson C. Smith (22-70

Virginia Union (23-4) vs. Wheeling Jesuit (25-5)

Advertisement

Central Region

Emporia State (27-4) vs. Northern State (24-6)

Central Oklahoma (25-7) vs. Pittsburg State (24-5)

Harding (27-3) vs. Arkansas Tech (22-7)

Minnesota State-Moorhead (24-4) vs. Central Missouri (23-6)

East Region

New York Tech (18-11) vs. Adelphi (26-4)

Queens (NY) (24-4) vs. Assumption (19-8)

Bentley (26-5) vs. U. of the Sciences (26-5)

Caldwell (25-5) vs. Molloy (22-8)

Midwest Region

Ashland (31-0) vs. Malone (23-6)

Ursuline (23-7) vs. Grand Valley State (23-7)

Drury (28-3) vs. Bellarmine (22-7)

Saginaw Valley State (22-7) vs. Lewis (23-8)

South Region

Lee (20-10) vs. Eckerd (26-4)

Florida Southern (20-9) vs. Rollins (20-7)

West Florida (25-6) vs. Nova Southeastern (17-11)

Benedict (21-7) vs. Valdosta State (22-9)

Southeast Region

Anderson (SC) (21-7) vs. Columbus State (28-1)

Limestone (27-4) vs. Lander (24-7)

Wingate (25-5) vs. King (Tenn.) (25-6)

Lincoln Memorial (26-4) vs. Clayton State (24-6)

South Central Region

Tarleton State (16-13) vs. Colorado State Pueblo (27-3)

West Texas A&M (23-8) vs. Regis (Col.) (23-7)

Angelo State (24-5) vs. St. Edward’s (20-8)

Colorado-Colorado Springs (23-8) vs. Eastern New Mexico (20-9)

West Region

Hawaii Pacific (21-6) vs. Alaska Anchorage (29-1)

San Diego (23-6) vs. Simon Fraser (24-7)

California Baptist (31-2) vs. Point Loma (24-5)

Western Washington (25-5) vs. Cal State East Bay (22-8)

Second Round Saturday, March 11 Atlantic Region

Glenville State-California (Pa.) winner vs. Shippensburg-Mercyhurst winner

Indiana (Pa.)-Johnson C. Smith winner vs. Virginia Union-Wheeling Jesuit winner

Central Region

Emporia State-Northern State winner vs. Central Oklahoma-Pittsburg State winner

Harding-Arkansas Tech winner vs. Minnesota State-Moorhead-Central Missouri winner

East Region

New York Tech-Adelphi winner vs. Queens (NY)-Assumption winner

Bentley-U. of the Sciences winner vs. Caldwell-Molloy winner

Midwest Region

Ashland-Malone winner vs. Ursuline-Grand Valley State winner

Drury-Bellarmine winner vs. Saginaw Valley State-Lewis winner

South Region

Lee-Eckerd winner vs. Florida Southern-Rollins winner

West Florida-Nova Southeastern winner vs. Benedict-Valdosta State winner

Southeast Region

Anderson (SC)-Columbus State winner vs. Limestone-Lander winner

Wingate-King (Tenn.) winner vs. Lincoln Memorial-Clayton State winner

South Central Region

Tarleton State-Colorado State Pueblo winner vs. West Texas A&M-Regis (Col.) winner

Angelo State-St. Edward’s winner vs. Colorado-Colorado Springs-Eastern New Mexico winner

West Region

Hawaii Pacific-Alaska Anchorage winner vs. San Diego-Simon Fraser winner

California Baptist-Point Loma winner vs. Western Washington-Cal State East Bay winner

Regional Finals Sunday, March 12 Atlantic Region

Glenville State-California (Pa.)-Shippensburg-Mercyhurst winner vs. Indiana (Pa.)-Johnson C. Smith-Virginia Union-Wheeling Jesuit winner

Central Region

Emporia State-Northern State-Central Oklahoma-Pittsburg State winner vs. Harding-Arkansas Tech-Minnesota State-Moorhead-Central Missouri winner

East Region

New York Tech-Adelphi-Queens (NY)-Assumption winner vs. Bentley-U. of the Sciences-Caldwell-Molloy winner

Midwest Region

Ashland-Malone-Ursuline-Grand Valley State winner vs. Drury-Bellarmine-Saginaw Valley State-Lewis winner

South Region

Lee-Eckerd-Florida Southern-Rollins winner vs. West Florida-Nova Southeastern-Benedict-Valdosta State winner

Southeast Region

Anderson (SC)-Columbus State-Limestone-Lander winner vs. Wingate-King (Tenn.)-Lincoln Memorial-Clayton State winner

South Central Region

Tarleton State-Colorado State Pueblo-West Texas A&M-Regis (Col.) winner vs. Angelo State-St. Edward’s-Colorado-Colorado Springs-Eastern New Mexico winner

West Region

Hawaii Pacific-Alaska Anchorage-San Diego-Simon Fraser winner vs. California Baptist-Point Loma-Western Washington-Cal State East Bay winner

At Columbus, Ohio Quarterfinals Tuesday, March 21

TBD

Semifinals Wednesday, March 22

TBD

Championship Friday, March 24

TBD, 7 p.m.