NCAA Women’s Div. II Basketball Tournament Glance

All Times EST First Round Friday, March 10 Atlantic Region At California, Pa.

Virginia Union 66, Wheeling Jesuit 58

Indiana (Pa.) 59, Johnson C. Smith 55

California (Pa.) 88, Glenville State 86

Mercyhurst 63, Shippensburg 51

Central Region At Aberdeen, S.D.

Emporia State 71, Northern State 68

Pittsburg State 75, Central Oklahoma 51

Harding 59, Arkansas Tech 46

Central Missouri 56, Minnesota State-Moorhead 45

East Region At Garden City, N.Y.

U. of the Sciences 73, Bentley 66

Queens (NY) 69, Assumption 48

Adelphi 64, New York Tech 47

Molloy 60, Caldwell 52

Midwest Region At Ashland, Ohio

Saginaw Valley State 70, Lewis 66

Drury 75, Bellarmine 57

Ashland 72, Malone 40

Grand Valley State 73, Ursuline 66

South Region At St. Petersburg, Fla.

Benedict 71, Valdosta State 60

West Florida 66, Nova Southeastern 57

Eckerd 84, Lee 77

Rollins 71, Florida Southern 47

Southeast Region At Columbus, Ga.

Lincoln Memorial 87, Clayton State 58

Wingate 75, King (Tenn.) 55

Columbus State 73, Anderson (S.C.) 62

Lander 70, Limestone 50

South Central Region At Pueblo, Colo.

Colorado-Colorado Springs 89, Eastern New Mexico 73

Angelo State 79, St. Edward’s 60

Colorado State Pueblo 58, Tarleton State 59

West Texas A&M 75, Regis (Colo.) 67

West Region At Anchorage, Alaska

Western Washington 74, Cal State East Bay 48

California Baptist 85, Point Loma 79, OT

Simon Fraser 69, UC San Diego 65

Alaska Anchorage 63, Hawaii Pacific 56

Second Round Saturday, March 11 Atlantic Region At California, Pa.

Indiana (Pa.) (24-6) vs. Virginia Union (24-4), 5 p.m.

California (Pa.) (29-3) vs. Mercyhurst (24-7), 7:30 p.m.

Central Region At Aberdeen, S.D.

Emporia State (28-4) vs. Pittsburg State (25-5), 6 p.m.

Harding (28-3) vs. Central Missouri (24-6), 8:30 p.m.

East Region At Garden City, N.Y.

U. of the Sciences (27-5) vs. Molloy (23-8), 5 p.m.

Adelphi (27-4) vs. Queens (NY) (25-4), 7:30 p.m.

Midwest Region At Ashland, Ohio

Drury (29-3) vs. Saginaw Valley State (23-7), 5 p.m.

Ashland (32-0) vs. Grand Valley State (24-7), 7:30 p.m.

South Region At St. Petersburg, Fla.

West Florida (26-6) vs. Benedict (22-7), 5 p.m.

Eckerd (27-4) vs. Rollins (21-7), 7:30 p.m.

Southeast Region At Columbus, Ga.

Wingate (26-5) vs. Lincoln Memorial (27-4), 5:30 p.m.

Columbus State (29-1) vs. Lander (25-7), 8 p.m.

South Central Region At Pueblo, Colo.

Angelo State (25-5) vs. Colorado-Colorado Springs (24-8), 7 p.m.

Colorado State Pueblo (28-3) vs. West Texas A&M (24-8), 9:30 p.m.

West Region At Anchorage, Alaska

California Baptist (32-2) vs. Western Washington (26-5), 9 p.m.

Alaska Anchorage (30-1) vs. Simon Fraser (25-7), 11:30 p.m.

Regional Finals Monday, March 13 Atlantic Region At California, Pa.

California (Pa.)-Mercyhurst winner vs. Indiana (Pa.)-Virginia Union winner, 7 p.m.

Central Region At Aberdeen, S.D.

Emporia State-Pittsburg State winner vs. Harding-Central Missouri winner, 8 p.m.

East Region At Garden City, N.Y.

Adelphi-Queens (NY) winner vs. U. of the Sciences-Molloy winner, 7 p.m.

Midwest Region At Ashland, Ohio

Ashland-Grand Valley State winner vs. Drury-Saginaw Valley State winner, 7 p.m.

South Region At St. Petersburg, Fla.

Eckerd-Rollins winner vs. West Florida-Benedict winner, 7 p.m.

Southeast Region At Columbus, Ga.

Columbus State-Lander winner vs. Wingate-Lincoln Memorial winner, 7 p.m.

South Central Region At Pueblo, Colo.

Colorado State Pueblo-West Texas A&M winner vs. Angelo State-Colorado-Colorado Springs winner, 9:30 p.m.

West Region At Anchorage, Alaska

Alaska Anchorage-Simon Fraser winner vs. California Baptist-Western Washington winner, 11 p.m.

At Columbus, Ohio Quarterfinals Tuesday, March 21

TBD

Semifinals Wednesday, March 22

TBD

Championship Friday, March 24

TBD, 7 p.m.