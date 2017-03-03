Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NCAA Women's Division III…

NCAA Women’s Division III Basketball Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 8:08 pm 2 min read
Share
All Times EST
First Round
Friday, March 3
At Amherst, Mass.

Mary Washington 62, Sage 57

Regis (Mass.) (22-6) at Amherst (27-0), 7 p.m.

At Madison, N.J.

Babson 59, Messiah 53

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Gwynedd Mercy (18-10) at FDU-Florham (24-3), 7 p.m.

Advertisement
At Montclair, N.J.

UMass-Dartmouth 71, La Roche 64

Westfield State (19-8) at Montclair State (25-2), 7 p.m.

At Ithaca, N.Y.

New Paltz 62, Bowdoin 61

RIT (19-8) at Ithaca (24-3), 7 p.m.

At Ada, Ohio

Trine 63, Illinois Wesleyan 56

Lakeland (20-7) at Ohio Northern (27-0), 7:30 p.m.

At Geneseo, N.Y.

Rochester 67, Keene State 55

Muhlenberg (20-8) at Geneseo (26-1), 7 p.m.

At Newport News, Va.

Lynchburg 69, Catholic 64

Staten Island (22-6) at Christopher Newport (25-2), 7:30 p.m.

At Crestview Hills, Ky.

Hope 78, Wisconsin-Whitewater 71

Eureka (20-7) at Thomas More (27-0), 7 p.m.

At Saint Paul, Minn.

Chicago (18-7) vs. Wartburg (25-2) 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin-Superior (23-4) at St. Thomas (Minn.) (27-0), 10 p.m.

At Greensboro, N.C.

Albright 64, Piedmont 54

Marymount (Va.) (22-5) at Guilford (24-3), 7:30 p.m.

At Tacoma, Wash.

Whitman (23-4) vs. George Fox (21-5), 8 p.m.

UC Santa Cruz (13-10) at Puget Sound (25-2), 10 p.m.

At Richardson, Texas

Trinity (Texas) 82, Hendrix 74

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (19-8) at Texas-Dallas (25-3), 8 p.m.

At Medford, Mass.

Husson 74, DeSales 72

St. Joseph’s (Maine) (24-4) at Tufts (25-2), 7 p.m.

At Scranton, Pa.

SUNY Poly 80, Eastern Connecticut 72

New England (23-5) at Scranton (24-3), 7:30 p.m.

At Oshkosh, Wis.

DePauw 67, Gustavus Adolphus 57

Calvin (22-5) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (24-2), 8 p.m.

At St. Louis

Wheaton (Ill.) (23-4) vs. Rose-Hulman (24-3), 6:30 p.m.

St. Norbert (20-5) at Washington (Mo.) (23-2), 8:30 p.m.

Second Round
Saturday, March 4
At Amherst, Mass.

Regis (Mass.)-Amherst winner vs. Mary Washington (24-4), 6 p.m.

At Madison, N.J.

Gwynedd Mercy-FDU-Florham winner vs. Babson (23-5), 5 p.m.

At Montclair, N.J.

Westfield State-Montclair State winner vs. UMass-Dartmouth (23-5), 5 p.m.

At Ithaca, N.Y.

RIT-Ithaca winner vs. New Paltz (19-8), 5 p.m.

At Ada, Ohio

Lakeland-Ohio Northern winner vs. Trine (25-2), 7:30 p.m.

At Geneseo, N.Y.

Muhlenberg-Geneseo winner vs. Rochester (18-8), 4 p.m.

At Newport News, Va.

Staten Island-Christopher Newport winner vs. Lynchburg (23-6), 7 p.m.

At Crestview Hills, Ky.

Eureka-Thomas More winner vs. Hope (23-4), 5 p.m.

At Saint Paul, Minn.

Wisconsin-Superior-St. Thomas (Minn.) winner vs. Chicago-Wartburg winner, 8 p.m.

At Greensboro, N.C.

Marymount (Va.)-Guilford winner vs. Albright (23-5), 7 p.m.

At Tacoma, Wash.

UC Santa Cruz-Puget Sound winner vs. Whitman-George Fox winner, 8 p.m.

At Richardson, Texas

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps-Texas-Dallas winner vs. Trinity (Texas)(27-1), 6 p.m.

At Medford, Mass.

St. Joseph’s (Maine)-Tufts winner vs. Husson (23-4), TBA

At Scranton, Pa.

New England-Scranton winner vs. SUNY Poly winner (26-2), 5 p.m.

At Oshkosh, Wis.

Calvin-Wisconsin-Oshkosh winner vs. DePauw (27-2), 8 p.m.

At St. Louis

St. Norbert-Washington (Mo.) winner vs. Wheaton (Ill.)-Rose-Hulman winner, 8 p.m.

Sectionals: Friday-Saturday, March 10-11

At Grand Rapids, Mich.

Semifinals: Friday, March 17

Championship: Saturday, March 18

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NCAA Women's Division III…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.