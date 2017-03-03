NCAA Women’s Division III Basketball Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Friday, March 3
|At Amherst, Mass.
Mary Washington 62, Sage 57
Regis (Mass.) (22-6) at Amherst (27-0), 7 p.m.
Babson 59, Messiah 53
Gwynedd Mercy (18-10) at FDU-Florham (24-3), 7 p.m.
UMass-Dartmouth 71, La Roche 64
Westfield State (19-8) at Montclair State (25-2), 7 p.m.
New Paltz 62, Bowdoin 61
RIT (19-8) at Ithaca (24-3), 7 p.m.
Trine 63, Illinois Wesleyan 56
Lakeland (20-7) at Ohio Northern (27-0), 7:30 p.m.
Rochester 67, Keene State 55
Muhlenberg (20-8) at Geneseo (26-1), 7 p.m.
Lynchburg 69, Catholic 64
Staten Island (22-6) at Christopher Newport (25-2), 7:30 p.m.
Hope 78, Wisconsin-Whitewater 71
Eureka (20-7) at Thomas More (27-0), 7 p.m.
Chicago (18-7) vs. Wartburg (25-2) 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin-Superior (23-4) at St. Thomas (Minn.) (27-0), 10 p.m.
Albright 64, Piedmont 54
Marymount (Va.) (22-5) at Guilford (24-3), 7:30 p.m.
Whitman (23-4) vs. George Fox (21-5), 8 p.m.
UC Santa Cruz (13-10) at Puget Sound (25-2), 10 p.m.
Trinity (Texas) 82, Hendrix 74
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (19-8) at Texas-Dallas (25-3), 8 p.m.
Husson 74, DeSales 72
St. Joseph’s (Maine) (24-4) at Tufts (25-2), 7 p.m.
SUNY Poly 80, Eastern Connecticut 72
New England (23-5) at Scranton (24-3), 7:30 p.m.
DePauw 67, Gustavus Adolphus 57
Calvin (22-5) at Wisconsin-Oshkosh (24-2), 8 p.m.
Wheaton (Ill.) (23-4) vs. Rose-Hulman (24-3), 6:30 p.m.
St. Norbert (20-5) at Washington (Mo.) (23-2), 8:30 p.m.
|Second Round
|Saturday, March 4
|At Amherst, Mass.
Regis (Mass.)-Amherst winner vs. Mary Washington (24-4), 6 p.m.
Gwynedd Mercy-FDU-Florham winner vs. Babson (23-5), 5 p.m.
Westfield State-Montclair State winner vs. UMass-Dartmouth (23-5), 5 p.m.
RIT-Ithaca winner vs. New Paltz (19-8), 5 p.m.
Lakeland-Ohio Northern winner vs. Trine (25-2), 7:30 p.m.
Muhlenberg-Geneseo winner vs. Rochester (18-8), 4 p.m.
Staten Island-Christopher Newport winner vs. Lynchburg (23-6), 7 p.m.
Eureka-Thomas More winner vs. Hope (23-4), 5 p.m.
Wisconsin-Superior-St. Thomas (Minn.) winner vs. Chicago-Wartburg winner, 8 p.m.
Marymount (Va.)-Guilford winner vs. Albright (23-5), 7 p.m.
UC Santa Cruz-Puget Sound winner vs. Whitman-George Fox winner, 8 p.m.
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps-Texas-Dallas winner vs. Trinity (Texas)(27-1), 6 p.m.
St. Joseph’s (Maine)-Tufts winner vs. Husson (23-4), TBA
New England-Scranton winner vs. SUNY Poly winner (26-2), 5 p.m.
Calvin-Wisconsin-Oshkosh winner vs. DePauw (27-2), 8 p.m.
St. Norbert-Washington (Mo.) winner vs. Wheaton (Ill.)-Rose-Hulman winner, 8 p.m.
Sectionals: Friday-Saturday, March 10-11
Semifinals: Friday, March 17
Championship: Saturday, March 18