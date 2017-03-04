NCAA Women’s Division III Basketball Glance

|All Times EST
|First Round
|Friday, March 3
|At Amherst, Mass.
Mary Washington 62, Sage 57
Amherst 65, Regis (Mass.) 37
Babson 59, Messiah 53
FDU-Florham 58, Gwynedd Mercy 46
UMass-Dartmouth 71, La Roche 64
Montclair State 81, Westfield State 73
New Paltz 62, Bowdoin 61
Ithaca 65, RIT 62
Trine 63, Illinois Wesleyan 56
Ohio Northern 68, Lakeland 36
Rochester 67, Keene State 55
Geneseo 65, Muhlenberg 53
Lynchburg 69, Catholic 64
Christopher Newport 98, Staten Island 56
Hope 78, Wisconsin-Whitewater 71
Thomas More 97, Eureka 58
Chicago 67, Wartburg 63
St. Thomas (Minn.) 98, Wisconsin-Superior 56
Albright 64, Piedmont 54
Marymount (Va.) 74, Guilford 70
Whitman 76, George Fox 72
Puget Sound 93, UC Santa Cruz 74
Trinity (Texas) 82, Hendrix 74
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 79, Texas-Dallas 63
Husson 74, DeSales 72
Tufts 65, St. Joseph’s (Maine) 44
SUNY Poly 80, Eastern Connecticut 72
Scranton 49, New England 48
DePauw 67, Gustavus Adolphus 57
Wisconsin-Oshkosh 63, Calvin 55
Wheaton (Ill.) 57, Rose-Hulman 54
Washington (Mo.) 73, St. Norbert 54
|Second Round
|Saturday, March 4
|At Amherst, Mass.
Amherst 60, Mary Washington 51
Babson 62, FDU-Florham 61
UMass-Dartmouth 71, Montclair State 63
New Paltz 83, Ithaca 80
Ohio Northern (28-0) vs. Trine (25-2), 7:30 p.m.
Geneseo (27-1) vs. Rochester (18-8), 7 p.m.
Christopher Newport (26-2) vs. Lynchburg (23-6), 7 p.m.
Hope 74, Thomas More 67
St. Thomas (Minn.) (28-0) vs. Chicago (19-7), 8 p.m.
Marymount (Va.) (23-5) vs. Albright (23-5), 7 p.m.
Puget Sound (26-2) vs. Whitman (24-4), 8 p.m.
Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (20-8) vs. Trinity (Texas)(27-1), 6 p.m.
Tufts 64, Husson 44
Scranton 76, SUNY Poly 65
Wisconsin-Oshkosh (25-2) vs. DePauw (27-2), 8 p.m.
Washington (Mo.) (24-2) vs. Wheaton (Ill.) (24-4), 8 p.m.
Sectionals: Friday-Saturday, March 10-11
Semifinals: Friday, March 17
Championship: Saturday, March 18