Sports Listen

Trending:

Official TimePostal ServiceGSAFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NCAA Women's Division III…

NCAA Women’s Division III Basketball Glance

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 11:54 pm 2 min read
Share
All Times EST
First Round
Friday, March 3
At Amherst, Mass.

Mary Washington 62, Sage 57

Amherst 65, Regis (Mass.) 37

At Madison, N.J.

Babson 59, Messiah 53

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

FDU-Florham 58, Gwynedd Mercy 46

Advertisement
At Montclair, N.J.

UMass-Dartmouth 71, La Roche 64

Montclair State 81, Westfield State 73

At Ithaca, N.Y.

New Paltz 62, Bowdoin 61

Ithaca 65, RIT 62

At Ada, Ohio

Trine 63, Illinois Wesleyan 56

Ohio Northern 68, Lakeland 36

At Geneseo, N.Y.

Rochester 67, Keene State 55

Geneseo 65, Muhlenberg 53

At Newport News, Va.

Lynchburg 69, Catholic 64

Christopher Newport 98, Staten Island 56

At Crestview Hills, Ky.

Hope 78, Wisconsin-Whitewater 71

Thomas More 97, Eureka 58

At Saint Paul, Minn.

Chicago 67, Wartburg 63

St. Thomas (Minn.) 98, Wisconsin-Superior 56

At Greensboro, N.C.

Albright 64, Piedmont 54

Marymount (Va.) 74, Guilford 70

At Tacoma, Wash.

Whitman 76, George Fox 72

Puget Sound 93, UC Santa Cruz 74

At Richardson, Texas

Trinity (Texas) 82, Hendrix 74

Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 79, Texas-Dallas 63

At Medford, Mass.

Husson 74, DeSales 72

Tufts 65, St. Joseph’s (Maine) 44

At Scranton, Pa.

SUNY Poly 80, Eastern Connecticut 72

Scranton 49, New England 48

At Oshkosh, Wis.

DePauw 67, Gustavus Adolphus 57

Wisconsin-Oshkosh 63, Calvin 55

At St. Louis

Wheaton (Ill.) 57, Rose-Hulman 54

Washington (Mo.) 73, St. Norbert 54

Second Round
Saturday, March 4
At Amherst, Mass.

Amherst 60, Mary Washington 51

At Madison, N.J.

Babson 62, FDU-Florham 61

At Montclair, N.J.

UMass-Dartmouth 71, Montclair State 63

At Ithaca, N.Y.

New Paltz 83, Ithaca 80

At Ada, Ohio

Ohio Northern 55, Trine 48

At Geneseo, N.Y.

Geneseo 78, Rochester 72

At Newport News, Va.

Christopher Newport 69, Lynchburg 51

At Crestview Hills, Ky.

Hope 74, Thomas More 67

At Saint Paul, Minn.

St. Thomas (Minn.) 73, Chicago 69

At Greensboro, N.C.

Marymount (Va.) 68, Albright 59

At Tacoma, Wash.

Whitman 69, Puget Sound 67

At Richardson, Texas

Trinity (Texas) 77, Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 66

At Medford, Mass.

Tufts 64, Husson 44

At Scranton, Pa.

Scranton 76, SUNY Poly 65

At Oshkosh, Wis.

Wisconsin-Oshkosh 64, DePauw 49

At St. Louis

Washington (Mo.) 83, Wheaton (Ill.) 74

Third Round
Friday, March 10
At Amherst, Mass.

UMass-Dartmouth 67, New Paltz 57

Amherst 63, Babson 39

At Ada, Ohio

Christopher Newport 79, Hope 74

Ohio Northern 72, Geneseo 55

At St. Paul, Minn.

Whitman 69, Trinity (Texas) 59

St. Thomas (Minn.) 62, Marymount (Va.) 55

At St. Louis

Tufts 65, Scranton 48

Washington (Mo.) 68, Wisconsin-Oshkosh 56

Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 11
At Amherst, Mass.

Amherst (30-0) vs. UMass-Dartmouth (25-5), 6 p.m.

At Ada, Ohio

Ohio Northern (30-0) vs. Christopher Newport (28-2), 6 p.m.

At St. Paul, Minn.

St. Thomas (Minn.) (30-0) vs. Whitman (26-4), 8 p.m.

At St. Louis

Tufts (28-2) vs. Washington (Mo.) (26-2), 8 p.m.

At Grand Rapids, Mich.
Semifinals

Amherst-UMass-Dartmouth winner vs. Ohio Northern-Christopher Newport winner, 5 or 7:30 p.m.

St. Thomas (Minn.)-Whitman winner vs. Tufts-Washington (Mo.) winner, 5 or 7:30 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, March 18

Semifinal winners, 6 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NCAA Women's Division III…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1864: Lincoln signs Grant's commission to command Army

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

Interior Secretary Zinke receives ceremonial pipe from Blackfeet Nation

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 10, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6727 0.0212 1.39%
L 2020 25.0895 0.0553 2.42%
L 2030 27.8007 0.0920 3.47%
L 2040 29.8550 0.1152 3.99%
L 2050 17.0815 0.0745 4.47%
G Fund 15.2553 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4011 0.0158 0.94%
C Fund 32.8556 0.1073 5.95%
S Fund 42.3776 0.1681 4.66%
I Fund 25.8687 0.2366 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.