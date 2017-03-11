NCCU beats Norfolk State 67-59 for 2nd NCAA spot in 4 years

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Patrick Cole scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Dajuan Graf added 17 points, and North Carolina Central beat Norfolk State 67-59 on Saturday in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Tournament championship game for the Eagles’ second NCAA Tournament spot in four years.

NCCU used a 19-0 run in the second half to pull away as the Spartans missed 14 straight shots during an 11-minute stretch. Bryan Gellineau hit a foul-line jumper with 3:20 left to finally end the drought at 62-48 with 3:29 to go.

Rashaun Madison hit three 3-pointers and scored 12 points for top-seeded NCCU (25-8).

Zaynah Robinson had 18 points, six rebounds and four assists for No. 2 seed Norfolk State (17-16), which was seeking its second MEAC tournament title. Kerwin Okoro added 12 points.

Neither team led by more than six points in a first half that Norfolk State led 38-35.