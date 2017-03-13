Sports Listen

Trending:

HUDFBI HQ18FFirst 100 DaysMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Neal's power-play goal in…

Neal’s power-play goal in OT gives Predators win over Jets

By JIM DIAMOND
and The Associated Press March 13, 2017 11:12 pm < a min read
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — James Neal scored at 2:11 of overtime to give the Nashville Predators a 5-4 victory over the slumping Winnipeg Jets on Monday night.

With the Predators on a power play, Neal made a head fake at the right faceoff dot and drifted toward the low slot before firing a wrist shot by Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck to the far side.

Just 12 seconds before Winnipeg’s Dustin Byfuglien was whistled for hooking at 1:37 to set up Nashville’s game-winner, Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne denied Finnish countryman Patrik Laine on a breakaway from just outside the crease after Laine stickhandled through all three Predators skaters on the ice.

Some feds miss out on pay raise as salary compression worsens

Rinne finished with 30 saves.

Advertisement

Austin Watson, Mike Fisher, Filip Forsberg and Ryan Johansen also scored for Nashville in its second consecutive win.

Blake Wheeler, Byfuglien, Laine and Joel Armia scored for Winnipeg, which has lost four straight. Hellebuyck made 37 saves.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Neal's power-play goal in…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1942: Army launches K-9 Corps

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

CBP finds meth stashed in seats of car

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 13, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6824 0.0097 1.39%
L 2020 25.1137 0.0242 2.42%
L 2030 27.8405 0.0398 3.47%
L 2040 29.9051 0.0501 3.99%
L 2050 17.1145 0.0330 4.47%
G Fund 15.2583 0.0030 0.38%
F Fund 17.3775 -0.0236 0.94%
C Fund 32.8788 0.0232 5.95%
S Fund 42.5154 0.1378 4.66%
I Fund 25.9907 0.1220 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.