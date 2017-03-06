Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Nebraska-Omaha edges Fort Wayne 84-80

Nebraska-Omaha edges Fort Wayne 84-80

By master
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 12:06 am < a min read
Share

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Tre’Shawn Thurman scored 23 points, including the go-ahead bucket with 42 seconds left, and hauled in 11 rebounds to lead No. 3 seed Nebraska-Omaha to an 84-80 comeback win over sixth-seeded Fort Wayne in the Summit League Tournament on Sunday night.

Omaha will play seventh-seeded IUPUI in Monday’s semifinals.

Trailing by double figures in the second half, Omaha (16-13) chipped away at the gap, getting a 6-2 spurt to tie the game at 75-all with 2:44 remaining. The Mavericks tied it twice more before Thurman rebounded a missed jumper by Fort Wayne’s Brent Calhoun and took it to the other end for a two-handed dunk that gave Omaha its first lead of the second half, 82-80.

Federal employee bill tracker: How pending legislation could affect your bottom line

Marcus Tyus and Mitchell Hahn each sank a free throw to pad the lead as Fort Wayne (19-11) missed its last four shots.

Advertisement

Thurman finished 10 for 15 from the field. Tyus and Daniel Norl added 14 points apiece for Omaha, Tra-Deon Hollins had 13 with seven rebounds and 10 assists and Zach Jackson scored 11.

John Konchar’s 25 points led four Fort Wayne players in double figures.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Nebraska-Omaha edges Fort Wayne 84-80
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.