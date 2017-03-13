Netherlands 12, Israel 2

Sports Listen

NETHERLANDS ISRAEL
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Simmons ss 5 2 3 0 Fuld cf 3 0 0 0
Bogaerts 3b 3 1 1 0 Meyers cf 1 0 0 0
Profar cf 3 2 1 0 Kelly 3b 4 0 0 0
Balentin rf 4 3 3 3 Davis dh 3 0 2 0
Gregorius dh 3 3 2 5 Decker ph-dh 1 0 0 0
J.Schoop 2b 3 1 0 0 Freiman 1b 3 1 1 1
Zarraga c 5 0 2 2 Borenstein rf 4 0 0 0
Y de Caster 1b 5 0 3 2 Lavarnway c 2 0 0 0
Oduber lf 3 0 0 0 Rickles c 2 1 1 0
S.Schoop ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Gailen lf 3 0 2 1
Krieger 2b 3 0 0 0
Burcham ss 3 0 2 0
Totals 35 12 15 12 Totals 32 2 8 2
Netherlands 024 400 02 —12
Israel 000 100 10 —2

E_Decaster. DP_Netherlands 1, Israel 2. LOB_Netherlands 8, Israel 7. 2B_Gregorious (1); Davis (1). HR_Gregorius (1); Freeman (1). S_Profar. SF_Gregorius.

IP H R ER BB SO
Netherlands
Jurrjens w,1-0 6 5 1 1 0 5
Sulbaren 2-3 3 1 1 0 0
Ploeger 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Yntema 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Israel
Baker L,0-1 2 3 4 4 2 0
Bleich 1 3 2 2 0 1
Burawa 1 3 4 4 1 0
Lakind 1 2 0 0 1 1
Katz 1 0 0 0 1 0
Herron 1 1 0 0 0 1
Kalish 2-3 2 2 2 0 0
Neiman 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Baker (J.Schoop).

T_3:04. A_5,170.

