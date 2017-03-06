Sports Listen

Nets-Grizzlies, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 6, 2017 11:11 pm < a min read
BROOKLYN (122)

Lopez 3-6 2-2 8, Lin 5-10 5-6 18, LeVert 5-6 2-5 14, Hollis-Jefferson 5-10 2-4 12, Foye 5-7 0-0 14, Booker 4-6 0-1 8, Acy 2-5 0-0 5, Dinwiddie 1-6 0-0 3, Whitehead 5-8 3-3 15, Kilpatrick 3-5 16-17 23, McDaniels 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 39-73 30-38 122.

MEMPHIS (109)

Parsons 3-6 4-4 12, Wright 4-6 1-1 9, Gasol 4-11 8-10 18, Harrison 1-4 2-2 5, Conley 9-15 11-14 32, Randolph 4-12 2-4 10, Green 3-5 2-2 9, Douglas 3-7 0-0 6, Daniels 0-2 0-0 0, Carter 1-5 0-0 3, Allen 2-4 1-2 5. Totals 34-77 31-39 109.

Brooklyn 36 20 32 34—122
Memphis 34 23 34 18—109

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 14-30 (Foye 4-4, Lin 3-7, LeVert 2-3, Whitehead 2-4, Kilpatrick 1-1, Dinwiddie 1-3, Acy 1-4, Lopez 0-1, McDaniels 0-1, Hollis-Jefferson 0-2), Memphis 10-25 (Conley 3-5, Parsons 2-3, Gasol 2-4, Green 1-1, Harrison 1-3, Carter 1-3, Allen 0-1, Daniels 0-2, Douglas 0-3). Fouled Out_Acy. Rebounds_Brooklyn 41 (Booker 9), Memphis 37 (Green 9). Assists_Brooklyn 16 (Kilpatrick, Dinwiddie 3), Memphis 23 (Conley 6). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 27, Memphis 29. Technicals_Brooklyn defensive three second, Brooklyn team. A_15,505 (18,119).

Topics:
All News Sports News
