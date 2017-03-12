Nets hold off Knicks 120-112 for 1st home win of 2017

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeremy Lin has played so little at Barclays Center that Sunday felt somewhat like a road game.

He certainly wasn’t playing like he was happy to be home.

“I think I was still out West for the first 3 1/2 quarters and gladly I was able to show up a little bit,” he said.

Lin ended an 0-for-9 start with a 3-pointer that halted a Knicks comeback, and the Brooklyn Nets beat New York 120-112 for their first home victory of 2017.

The Nets ended a 16-game losing streak at Barclays Center. They hadn’t won here since Dec. 26, when Lin strained his hamstring in a victory over Charlotte.

He missed the next 26 games and struggled through his return here Sunday until taking over after the Knicks had trimmed a 22-point deficit to five. His 3-pointer made it 109-101 with 4:58 remaining and he converted a three-point play with 3:25 to restore Brooklyn’s double-digit lead.

Brook Lopez had 25 points for the Nets, who played at home for the first time since Feb. 15. They went 2-6 on their lengthy road trip as their arena hosted the circus and this week the ACC Tournament.

“We had our moments, but for the most part it’s legendary in the NBA coming back from those trips to the West Coast, so I’m really happy with the way our guys reacted,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said.

Carmelo Anthony overcame a slow start to score 27 points for the Knicks, who dropped their third straight. Kristaps Porzingis added 19 points and 10 rebounds, while Derrick Rose had 17 points.

“It’s a bad one,” Anthony said of the loss. “That’s all I can say about it. A very bad one.”

The Nets scored 39 points in the first quarter and extended their lead to 67-49 at halftime by making 14-of-20 3-pointers. The lead grew to 22 in the third quarter, though the Knicks cut it in half by the end of the period.

Anthony, who surpassed the 10,000-point mark with the Knicks during the game, then scored 12 points in the final period before the Nets held on with their 3-point shooting, finishing 19 of 38 behind the arc.

Lin finished with 13 points on 3-for-14 shooting.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Anthony took nine shots in the first quarter after taking only nine all game in a loss to Detroit on Saturday. … The Knicks had their three-game winning streak over their city rivals snapped.

Nets: Brooklyn opened a stretch in which six of seven games are at home. The lone road game is at the Knicks on Thursday, so they don’t leave New York until visiting Washington on March 24. … The Nets lead the Knicks 10-9 since moving to Brooklyn.

BIGGIE NIGHT IN BROOKLYN

The Nets celebrated the life of Brooklyn-born rapper Biggie Smalls, who died 20 years ago this week. His mother, Voletta Wallace, and children T-Yanna and CJ Wallace were part of a tribute on the court before the game for Christopher Wallace, also known as “The Notorious B.I.G.” His mother said it was the first professional game she had attended.

“I have to remember what my son said in the past,” she said. “Brooklyn, we did it.”

10K NIGHT

Anthony joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (Milwaukee, Lakers) and Elvin Hayes (Houston, Washington) as the only players to score 10,000 for two franchises. Anthony, who began his career in Denver, is nearing 24,000 points and this season moved into the top 25 on the NBA’s career scoring list.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host Indiana on Tuesday, looking to win for the third time in four meetings this season.

Nets: Host Oklahoma City on Tuesday. The Nets have won the last two home meetings.