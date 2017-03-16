Nets-Knicks, Box

BROOKLYN (121)

Lopez 9-17 5-5 24, Lin 5-16 3-3 15, Hollis-Jefferson 7-11 6-6 20, LeVert 5-9 2-2 13, Foye 3-9 2-3 10, Acy 3-6 2-3 9, Hamilton 2-4 2-2 7, Whitehead 4-6 0-0 8, Dinwiddie 1-2 3-6 6, McDaniels 2-5 4-5 9. Totals 41-85 29-35 121.

NEW YORK (110)

Anthony 6-18 5-5 17, Thomas 5-5 4-4 15, Hernangomez 2-7 0-0 4, Rose 7-17 8-9 22, Lee 5-9 3-3 13, O’Quinn 10-15 3-3 23, Baker 2-10 2-2 6, Randle 0-0 0-0 0, Holiday 4-7 0-0 10. Totals 41-88 25-26 110.

Brooklyn 28 26 38 29—121 New York 33 28 26 23—110

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 10-32 (Foye 2-4, Lin 2-9, Dinwiddie 1-1, McDaniels 1-2, Acy 1-2, LeVert 1-3, Hamilton 1-3, Lopez 1-5, Hollis-Jefferson 0-1, Whitehead 0-2), New York 3-18 (Holiday 2-4, Thomas 1-1, O’Quinn 0-2, Lee 0-2, Baker 0-3, Anthony 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 50 (Hollis-Jefferson 10), New York 34 (Thomas 10). Assists_Brooklyn 19 (Lin 8), New York 20 (Anthony 5). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 23, New York 26. Technicals_New York defensive three second, New York team. A_19,812 (19,812).