Nets-Mavericks, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 10, 2017 11:28 pm < a min read
BROOKLYN (96)

Acy 5-7 0-0 12, Lin 4-9 9-10 18, Hollis-Jefferson 2-5 0-0 4, LeVert 1-5 0-0 2, Foye 0-6 0-0 0, Nicholson 1-4 0-0 3, Booker 6-14 2-5 15, Hamilton 2-2 0-0 4, Whitehead 8-12 5-5 24, Dinwiddie 1-2 0-0 2, McDaniels 1-1 1-1 3, Kilpatrick 3-11 2-2 9. Totals 34-78 19-23 96.

DALLAS (105)

Barnes 7-15 5-5 21, Nowitzki 5-12 0-0 13, Curry 6-11 3-3 18, Ferrell 5-12 4-4 17, Matthews 2-11 4-4 9, Finney-Smith 1-3 0-0 3, Uthoff 0-0 0-0 0, Powell 1-2 5-6 7, Mejri 1-1 1-2 3, D.Harris 2-3 1-2 5, Barea 3-6 2-2 9, M.Harris 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 33-78 25-28 105.

Brooklyn 26 23 24 23— 96
Dallas 23 23 28 31—105

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 9-31 (Whitehead 3-6, Acy 2-2, Booker 1-2, Lin 1-3, Nicholson 1-3, Kilpatrick 1-8, Dinwiddie 0-1, LeVert 0-2, Foye 0-4), Dallas 14-33 (Curry 3-4, Ferrell 3-5, Nowitzki 3-8, Barnes 2-3, Finney-Smith 1-2, Barea 1-3, Matthews 1-6, M.Harris 0-1, D.Harris 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 35 (Booker 7), Dallas 47 (Mejri 9). Assists_Brooklyn 23 (Kilpatrick 5), Dallas 16 (Curry 4). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 28, Dallas 18. A_20,022 (19,200).

Leave A Comment
