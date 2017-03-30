Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Nets-Pistons, Box

Nets-Pistons, Box

By master
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 9:54 pm < a min read
Share
BROOKLYN (89)

Lopez 4-17 1-2 11, Lin 6-14 1-1 14, Foye 0-1 0-0 0, LeVert 3-9 0-0 7, Hollis-Jefferson 6-14 2-2 14, Booker 3-8 0-0 7, Hamilton 2-4 0-0 6, Dinwiddie 4-7 2-2 11, Whitehead 0-3 0-0 0, Kilpatrick 6-12 2-3 15, McDaniels 1-3 1-2 4. Totals 35-92 9-12 89.

DETROIT (90)

Morris 12-18 3-4 28, Leuer 2-8 0-0 4, Drummond 0-1 2-4 2, Smith 9-18 0-0 21, Caldwell-Pope 5-14 0-1 12, Hilliard 1-2 0-0 2, T.Harris 2-9 3-4 8, Johnson 0-4 0-0 0, Baynes 3-7 1-2 7, Udrih 2-5 2-2 6. Totals 36-86 11-17 90.

Brooklyn 18 21 24 26—89
Detroit 16 19 24 31—90

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 10-31 (Hamilton 2-3, Lopez 2-7, LeVert 1-1, Booker 1-1, McDaniels 1-2, Dinwiddie 1-3, Kilpatrick 1-4, Lin 1-5, Foye 0-1, Hollis-Jefferson 0-2, Whitehead 0-2), Detroit 7-18 (Smith 3-4, Caldwell-Pope 2-4, Morris 1-2, T.Harris 1-3, Johnson 0-2, Leuer 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 46 (Hollis-Jefferson, Lopez 9), Detroit 53 (Morris 13). Assists_Brooklyn 17 (LeVert, Lin 4), Detroit 20 (Udrih, Smith 5). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 16, Detroit 11. Technicals_Caldwell-Pope. A_15,804 (19,971).

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » Nets-Pistons, Box
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Tillerson Participates in a Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Anitkabir

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.