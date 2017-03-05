Nets-Trail Blazers, Box

Sports Listen

BROOKLYN (116)

Lopez 11-19 2-4 26, Lin 6-14 2-2 18, LeVert 3-7 1-2 7, Foye 0-1 0-0 0, Hollis-Jefferson 6-9 0-1 12, Acy 2-4 1-2 7, Booker 3-6 0-0 6, Dinwiddie 4-7 6-6 14, Whitehead 3-5 0-0 6, McDaniels 0-0 0-0 0, Kilpatrick 7-14 0-0 20. Totals 45-86 12-17 116.

PORTLAND (130)

Harkless 6-7 4-5 18, Vonleh 1-5 0-0 2, Nurkic 6-11 5-8 17, Lillard 7-16 3-4 19, McCollum 13-22 1-1 31, Aminu 9-13 0-0 23, Leonard 4-4 0-0 9, Napier 1-5 0-0 3, Crabbe 2-3 3-4 8, Connaughton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 49-86 16-22 130.

Brooklyn 27 30 25 34—116
Portland 37 21 32 40—130

3-Point Goals_Brooklyn 14-30 (Kilpatrick 6-7, Lin 4-7, Acy 2-4, Lopez 2-5, Booker 0-1, Foye 0-1, Whitehead 0-1, LeVert 0-2, Dinwiddie 0-2), Portland 16-25 (Aminu 5-6, McCollum 4-5, Harkless 2-2, Lillard 2-6, Leonard 1-1, Crabbe 1-2, Napier 1-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Brooklyn 31 (Hollis-Jefferson 8), Portland 37 (Aminu, Nurkic 6). Assists_Brooklyn 24 (LeVert 6), Portland 29 (Lillard 11). Total Fouls_Brooklyn 22, Portland 13. A_19,638 (19,980).

