New Mexico State cruises past UMKC in WAC tourney semifinal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Braxton Huggins and Ian Baker scored 18 points apiece and New Mexico State beat Missouri-Kansas City 78-60 on Friday night in a Western Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal.

No. 2 seed New Mexico State (27-5) will play top-seeded Cal State Bakersfield (22-8) on Saturday in a rematch of last season’s tournament championship. The Aggies won four-straight titles before losing to the Roadrunners on a buzzer beater.

Huggins shot 5 of 9 from the floor, made four 3-pointers and had four assists. Baker was 6-of-12 shooting. Jemerrio Jones grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds for the Aggies.

Kyle Steward and Dashawn King each scored 12 points to lead No. 3 seed UMKC (17-16).

Advertisement

New Mexico State closed the first half on a 25-7 run for a 41-29 lead. Huggins made two 3s and had eight points and Baker chipped in four points during the stretch. The Kangaroos pulled to 54-48 with about 10 minutes left but didn’t get closer.