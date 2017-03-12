Sports Listen

New Orleans takes Southland tourney, earns NCAA bid

March 12, 2017
KATY, Texas (AP) — Tevin Broyles had 15 points, including five in overtime, and New Orleans held off Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 68-65 on Saturday night to win the Southland Conference championship game and advance to its first NCAA Tournament since 1996.

Erik Thomas had 14 points and 11 rebounds, and Christavious Gill and Michael Zeno scored 10 apiece for New Orleans (20-11), which earned its fifth trip to the NCAAs and its first 20-win season since 1996-97.

The Privateers shot 42 percent and won despite going 15 of 27 from the free throw line.

Rashawn Thomas had 22 points and seven rebounds, Cole Martinez added 15 points and Joseph Kilgore scored 13 for Corpus Christi (20-11), still looking for its second NCAA Tournament appearance. The Islanders shot 47 percent from field and hit 15 of 19 free throws.

