New trail system will connect 2 communities near Sedona

By Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 15, 2017 3:58 am < a min read
PHOENIX (AP) — Construction on a non-motorized trail system and a new trailhead will connect two neighboring communities near Sedona.

Coconino National Forest officials announced Tuesday the trails connecting the communities of Cornville and Bridgeport will open later this month.

The agency has worked together with Yavapai County and a local community association to build trail networks near the neighboring communities over the past few years.

Yavapai County received a Forest Service grant to construct the new trailhead and parking lot for access to the connecting trail network. Officials say the parking lot will be large enough to accommodate equestrians and has fencing.

The agency allocated another grant for sign installation and construction on a few different areas of the 12-mile trail system.

