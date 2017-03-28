New Zealand beats Fiji 2-0 in World Cup qualifier

Sports Listen

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand advanced to the final stage of World Cup qualifying in the Oceania region by beating Fiji 2-0 Tuesday.

Ryan Thomas scored both goals in the Group A match, the first in the 27th minute and the other in the 68th.

New Zealand will face either Tahiti, Papua New Guinea or the Solomon Islands in the final qualifying round in September. The winner will then meet the fifth-place team from South America for a place in the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

