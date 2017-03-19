Sports Listen

Newman skips late pit stop, stuns NASCAR field in Phoenix

By BOB BAUM
and The Associated Press March 19, 2017 7:20 pm < a min read
AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Ryan Newman gambled and skipped a tire-changing pit stop to take the lead from deep in the pack and held on for the final two laps for a surprise victory in Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series race.

The 39-year-old Newman, who broke a 127-race winless streak, held off Kyle Larsen, the second-place finisher for the third straight race.

Kyle Busch, the leader for nearly all of the final stage of the race, was third on a day when the temperature soared to 97 degrees at Phoenix International Raceway.

Like nearly all the rest of the field, Larsen and Busch went to the pits on the late caution caused when Joey Logano’s car blew a right tire and slammed into the wall six laps from the finish.

