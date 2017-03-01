NFL Calendar

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.
|Feb 28, 2017
|Close
|Change
|YTD
|L Income
|18.6659
|-0.0075
|0.61%
|L 2020
|25.0694
|-0.0237
|1.04%
|L 2030
|27.7675
|-0.0431
|1.48%
|L 2040
|29.8160
|-0.0565
|1.70%
|L 2050
|17.0551
|-0.0382
|1.91%
|G Fund
|15.2453
|0.0010
|0.20%
|F Fund
|17.6125
|0.0097
|0.23%
|C Fund
|32.7087
|-0.0833
|1.90%
|S Fund
|42.9054
|-0.4927
|2.16%
|I Fund
|25.6781
|0.0522
|2.89%
|Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.