NHRA Schedule and standings

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2017
Feb. 9-12 — Winternationals, Pomona, Calif. (TF-Leah Pritchett, FC-Matt Hagan, PS-Jason Line)

Feb. 24-26 — Arizona Nationals, Phoenix (TF-Leah Pritchett, FC-Matt Hagen, PS-Greg Anderson)

March 16-19 — Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla. (TF-Tony Schumacher, FC-John Force, PS-Shane Gray, PSM-Eddie Krawiec)

March 31-April 2 — Denso Spark Plugs Nationals, Las Vegas

April 21-23 — Spring Nationals, Houston

April 28-30 — Four-Wide Nationals, Concord, N.C.

May 5-7 — Southern Nationals, Commerce, Ga.

May 19-21 — Kansas Nationals, Topeka

June 2-4 — New England Nationals, Epping, N.H.

June 8-11 — Summernationals, Englishtown, N.J.

June 16-18 — Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.

June 22-25 — Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio

July 6-9 — Route 66 Nationals, Chicago

July 21-23 — Mopar Mile-High Nationals, Denver

July 28-30 — Sonoma (Calif.) Nationals

Aug. 4-6— Northwest Nationals, Seattle

Aug. 17-20 — Lucas Oil Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.

Aug. 30-Sept. 4 — U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis

Sept. 15-17 — Carolina Nationals, Concords, N.C.

Sept. 21-24 — Keystone Nationals, Reading, Pa.

Sept. 29-Oct. 1 — Midwest Nationals, St. Louis

Oct. 12-15 — Texas Fall Nationals, Dallas

Oct. 26-29 — Toyota Nationals, Las Vegas

Nov. 9-12 — Auto Club Finals, Pomona, Calif.

Points Leaders
Through March 19
Top Fuel

1, Leah Pritchett, 300. 2, Tony Schumacher, 279. 3, Antron Brown, 243. 4, Doug Kalitta, 220. 5, Brittany Force, 202. 6, Steve Torrence, 185. 7, Troy Coughlin Jr., 143. 8, Shawn Reed, 136. 9, Clay Millican, 133. 10, Scott Palmer, 116.

Funny Car

1, Matt Hagan, 308. 2, John Force, 238. 3, Ron Capps, 235. 4, Tommy Johnson Jr., 209. 5, Courtney Force, 177. 6, Robert Hight, 150. 7, Jim Campbell, 148. 8, Jack Beckman, 144. 9, J.R. Todd, 138. 10, Tim Wilkerson, 117.

Pro Stock

1, Greg Anderson, 319. 2, Jason Line, 281. 3, Shane Gray, 226. 4, Bo Butner, 198. 5, Jeg Coughlin, 187. 6, Tanner Gray, 181. 7, Erica Enders, 167. 8, Drew Skillman, 157. 9, Vincent Nobile, 149. 10, Chris McGaha, 139.

Pro Stock Motorcycle

1, Eddie Krawiec, 120. 2, Andrew Hines, 97. 3, Joey Gladstone, 81. 4, Steve Johnson, 74. 5, Jerry Savoie, 63. 6, LE Tonglet, 58. 7, (tie) Scotty Pollacheck, 52. Matt Smith, 52. 9, Hector Arana, 36. 10, Hector Arana Jr, 35.

