NHRA Schedule and standings

Feb. 9-12 — Winternationals, Pomona, Calif. (TF-Leah Pritchett, FC-Matt Hagan, PS-Jason Line)
Feb. 24-26 — Arizona Nationals, Phoenix (TF-Leah Pritchett, FC-Matt Hagen, PS-Greg Anderson)
March 16-19 — Gatornationals, Gainesville, Fla. (TF-Tony Schumacher, FC-John Force, PS-Shane Gray, PSM-Eddie Krawiec)
March 31-April 2 — Denso Spark Plugs Nationals, Las Vegas
April 21-23 — Spring Nationals, Houston
April 28-30 — Four-Wide Nationals, Concord, N.C.
May 5-7 — Southern Nationals, Commerce, Ga.
May 19-21 — Kansas Nationals, Topeka
June 2-4 — New England Nationals, Epping, N.H.
June 8-11 — Summernationals, Englishtown, N.J.
June 16-18 — Thunder Valley Nationals, Bristol, Tenn.
June 22-25 — Summit Racing Equipment Nationals, Norwalk, Ohio
July 6-9 — Route 66 Nationals, Chicago
July 21-23 — Mopar Mile-High Nationals, Denver
July 28-30 — Sonoma (Calif.) Nationals
Aug. 4-6— Northwest Nationals, Seattle
Aug. 17-20 — Lucas Oil Nationals, Brainerd, Minn.
Aug. 30-Sept. 4 — U.S. Nationals, Indianapolis
Sept. 15-17 — Carolina Nationals, Concords, N.C.
Sept. 21-24 — Keystone Nationals, Reading, Pa.
Sept. 29-Oct. 1 — Midwest Nationals, St. Louis
Oct. 12-15 — Texas Fall Nationals, Dallas
Oct. 26-29 — Toyota Nationals, Las Vegas
Nov. 9-12 — Auto Club Finals, Pomona, Calif.
|Points Leaders
|Through March 19
|Top Fuel
1, Leah Pritchett, 300. 2, Tony Schumacher, 279. 3, Antron Brown, 243. 4, Doug Kalitta, 220. 5, Brittany Force, 202. 6, Steve Torrence, 185. 7, Troy Coughlin Jr., 143. 8, Shawn Reed, 136. 9, Clay Millican, 133. 10, Scott Palmer, 116.
1, Matt Hagan, 308. 2, John Force, 238. 3, Ron Capps, 235. 4, Tommy Johnson Jr., 209. 5, Courtney Force, 177. 6, Robert Hight, 150. 7, Jim Campbell, 148. 8, Jack Beckman, 144. 9, J.R. Todd, 138. 10, Tim Wilkerson, 117.
1, Greg Anderson, 319. 2, Jason Line, 281. 3, Shane Gray, 226. 4, Bo Butner, 198. 5, Jeg Coughlin, 187. 6, Tanner Gray, 181. 7, Erica Enders, 167. 8, Drew Skillman, 157. 9, Vincent Nobile, 149. 10, Chris McGaha, 139.
1, Eddie Krawiec, 120. 2, Andrew Hines, 97. 3, Joey Gladstone, 81. 4, Steve Johnson, 74. 5, Jerry Savoie, 63. 6, LE Tonglet, 58. 7, (tie) Scotty Pollacheck, 52. Matt Smith, 52. 9, Hector Arana, 36. 10, Hector Arana Jr, 35.