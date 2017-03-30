NIT Championship Scores

2017 — TCU 88, Georgia Tech 56
2016 — George Washington 76, Valparaiso 60
2015 — Stanford 66, Miami 64
2014 — Minnesota 65, SMU 63
Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
2013 — Baylor 74, Iowa 54
2012 — Stanford 75, Minnesota 51
2011 — Wichita State 66, Alabama 57
2010 — Dayton 79, North Carolina 68
2009 — Penn State 69, Baylor 63
2008 — Ohio State 92, Massachusetts 85
White House details how it wants civilian agencies to cut $18B in FY2017
2007 — West Virginia 78, Clemson 73
2006 — South Carolina 76, Michigan 64
2005 — South Carolina 60, Saint Joseph’s 57
2004 — Michigan 62, Rutgers 55
2003 — x-St. John’s 70, Georgetown 67
2002 — Memphis 72, South Carolina 62
2001 — Tulsa 79, Alabama 60
2000 — Wake Forest 71, Notre Dame 61
1999 — California 61, Clemson 60
1998 — x-Minnesota 79, Penn State 72
1997 — x-Michigan 82, Florida State 73
1996 — Nebraska 60, Saint Joseph’s 56
1995 — Virginia Tech 65, Marquette 64, OT
1994 — Villanova 80, Vanderbilt 73
1993 — Minnesota 92, Georgetown 61
1992 — Virginia 81, Notre Dame 76
1991 — Stanford 78, Oklahoma 72
1990 — Vanderbilt 74, Saint Louis 72
1989 — St. John’s 73, Saint Louis 65
1988 — Connecticut 72, Ohio State 67
1987 — Southern Miss. 84, La Salle 80
1986 — Ohio State 73, Wyoming 63
1985 — UCLA 65, Indiana 62
1984 — Michigan 83, Notre Dame 63
1983 — Fresno State 69, DePaul 60
1982 — Bradley 67, Purdue 58
1981 — Tulsa 86, Syracuse 84, OT
1980 — Virginia 58, Minnesota 55
1979 — Indiana 53, Purdue 52
1978 — Texas 101, N.C. State 93
1977 — St. Bonaventure 94, Houston 91
1976 — Kentucky 81, Charlotte 76
1975 — Princeton 80, Providence 69
1974 — Purdue 87, Utah 81
1973 — Virginia Tech 92, Notre Dame 91, OT
1972 — Maryland 100, Niagara 69
1971 — North Carolina 84, Georgia Tech 66
1970 — Marquette 65, St. John’s 53
1969 — Temple 89, Boston College 76
1968 — Dayton 61, Kansas 48
1967 — Southern Illinois 71, Marquette 56
1966 — Brigham Young 97, NYU 84
1965 — St. John’s 55, Villanova 51
1964 — Bradley 86, New Mexico 54
1963 — Providence 81, Canisius 66
1962 — Dayton 73, St. John’s 67
1961 — Providence 62, Saint Louis 59
1960 — Bradley 88, Providence 72
1959 — St. John’s 76, Bradley 71, OT
1958 — Xavier 78, Dayton 74, OT
1957 — Bradley 84, Memphis State 83
1956 — Louisville 93, Dayton 80
1955 — Duquesne 70, Dayton 58
1954 — Holy Cross 71, Duquesne 62
1953 — Seton Hall 58, St. John’s 46
1952 — La Salle 75, Dayton 64
1951 — Brigham Young 62, Dayton 43
1950 — CCNY 69, Bradley 61
1949 — San Francisco 48, Loyola 47
1948 — Saint Louis 65, NYU 52
1947 — Utah 49, Kentucky 45
1946 — Kentucky 46, Rhode Island 45
1945 — DePaul 71, Bowling Green 54
1944 — St. John’s 47, DePaul 39
1943 — St. John’s 48, Toledo 27
1942 — West Virginia 47, Western Kentucky 45
1941 — Long Island 56, Ohio 42
1940 — Colorado 51, Duquesne 40
1939 — LIU 44, Loyola 32
1938 — Temple 60, Colorado 36