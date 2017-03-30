Sports Listen

Trending:

Talent management problems?TSP returns getting smaller?What's wrong with federal hiring?
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NIT Championship Scores

NIT Championship Scores

By The Associated Press
and The Associated Press March 30, 2017 10:04 pm 1 min read
Share
(x-vacated)

2017 — TCU 88, Georgia Tech 56

2016 — George Washington 76, Valparaiso 60

2015 — Stanford 66, Miami 64

2014 — Minnesota 65, SMU 63

Online Chat: DJ Kachman, the Veterans Affairs Department’s director of mobile and security technology transformation lead, on April 10, at 1 p.m.
Advertisement

2013 — Baylor 74, Iowa 54

2012 — Stanford 75, Minnesota 51

2011 — Wichita State 66, Alabama 57

2010 — Dayton 79, North Carolina 68

2009 — Penn State 69, Baylor 63

2008 — Ohio State 92, Massachusetts 85

White House details how it wants civilian agencies to cut $18B in FY2017

2007 — West Virginia 78, Clemson 73

2006 — South Carolina 76, Michigan 64

2005 — South Carolina 60, Saint Joseph’s 57

2004 — Michigan 62, Rutgers 55

2003 — x-St. John’s 70, Georgetown 67

2002 — Memphis 72, South Carolina 62

2001 — Tulsa 79, Alabama 60

2000 — Wake Forest 71, Notre Dame 61

1999 — California 61, Clemson 60

1998 — x-Minnesota 79, Penn State 72

1997 — x-Michigan 82, Florida State 73

1996 — Nebraska 60, Saint Joseph’s 56

1995 — Virginia Tech 65, Marquette 64, OT

1994 — Villanova 80, Vanderbilt 73

1993 — Minnesota 92, Georgetown 61

1992 — Virginia 81, Notre Dame 76

1991 — Stanford 78, Oklahoma 72

1990 — Vanderbilt 74, Saint Louis 72

1989 — St. John’s 73, Saint Louis 65

1988 — Connecticut 72, Ohio State 67

1987 — Southern Miss. 84, La Salle 80

1986 — Ohio State 73, Wyoming 63

1985 — UCLA 65, Indiana 62

1984 — Michigan 83, Notre Dame 63

1983 — Fresno State 69, DePaul 60

1982 — Bradley 67, Purdue 58

1981 — Tulsa 86, Syracuse 84, OT

1980 — Virginia 58, Minnesota 55

1979 — Indiana 53, Purdue 52

1978 — Texas 101, N.C. State 93

1977 — St. Bonaventure 94, Houston 91

1976 — Kentucky 81, Charlotte 76

1975 — Princeton 80, Providence 69

1974 — Purdue 87, Utah 81

1973 — Virginia Tech 92, Notre Dame 91, OT

1972 — Maryland 100, Niagara 69

1971 — North Carolina 84, Georgia Tech 66

1970 — Marquette 65, St. John’s 53

1969 — Temple 89, Boston College 76

1968 — Dayton 61, Kansas 48

1967 — Southern Illinois 71, Marquette 56

1966 — Brigham Young 97, NYU 84

1965 — St. John’s 55, Villanova 51

1964 — Bradley 86, New Mexico 54

1963 — Providence 81, Canisius 66

1962 — Dayton 73, St. John’s 67

1961 — Providence 62, Saint Louis 59

1960 — Bradley 88, Providence 72

1959 — St. John’s 76, Bradley 71, OT

1958 — Xavier 78, Dayton 74, OT

1957 — Bradley 84, Memphis State 83

1956 — Louisville 93, Dayton 80

1955 — Duquesne 70, Dayton 58

1954 — Holy Cross 71, Duquesne 62

1953 — Seton Hall 58, St. John’s 46

1952 — La Salle 75, Dayton 64

1951 — Brigham Young 62, Dayton 43

1950 — CCNY 69, Bradley 61

1949 — San Francisco 48, Loyola 47

1948 — Saint Louis 65, NYU 52

1947 — Utah 49, Kentucky 45

1946 — Kentucky 46, Rhode Island 45

1945 — DePaul 71, Bowling Green 54

1944 — St. John’s 47, DePaul 39

1943 — St. John’s 48, Toledo 27

1942 — West Virginia 47, Western Kentucky 45

1941 — Long Island 56, Ohio 42

1940 — Colorado 51, Duquesne 40

1939 — LIU 44, Loyola 32

1938 — Temple 60, Colorado 36

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » NIT Championship Scores
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1981: President Reagan shot

Federal News Radio presents a daily update of important moments in the history of the U.S. government.

Fed Photo of the Day

Secretary Tillerson Participates in a Wreath-Laying Ceremony at Anitkabir

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Top Stories

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 30, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.7351 0.0086 1.39%
L 2020 25.2128 0.0249 2.42%
L 2030 27.9833 0.0434 3.47%
L 2040 30.0769 0.0553 3.99%
L 2050 17.2203 0.0368 4.47%
G Fund 15.2752 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.5887 -0.0319 0.94%
C Fund 32.8212 0.0972 5.95%
S Fund 42.7997 0.2258 4.66%
I Fund 26.5367 0.0149 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.