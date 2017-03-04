Sports Listen

No. 15 Florida State earns second seed in ACC Tournament

By JOE REEDY
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 6:15 pm < a min read
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Dwayne Bacon scored 23 points, Jarquez Smith added 11 and No. 15 Florida State clinched a double bye in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament with a 66-57 victory over No. 25 Miami on Saturday.

The Seminoles (24-7, 12-6) will be the second seed for the tournament, which begins Tuesday at Barclay’s Center in Brooklyn, New York. It is their highest seeding since they were second in 1993. Florida State, Louisville and Notre Dame are tied for second but the Seminoles have the higher seed based on a better combined record over the Irish and Cardinals.

The win also gives Florida State its first unbeaten home season since 1977-76. It is 18-0 at the Tucker Center and has won 21 straight dating to last season.

Davon Reed led the Hurricanes (20-10, 10-8) with 22 points and Bruce Brown had 10.

