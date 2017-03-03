No. 16 Miami women beat 8th-ranked Florida State 56-54

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Keyona Hayes and Adrienne Motley each scored 12 points to help No. 16 Miami hold off eighth-ranked Florida State 56-54 on Friday night in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

The Hurricanes (23-7) will face Duke or Syracuse in the semifinals on Saturday.

Seventh-seeded Miami led 54-45 midway through the fourth quarter before Florida State rallied to 56-54 on Leticia Romero’s 3-pointer with 1:53 left.

After both teams came up empty on possessions, Laura Cornelius’ runner rimmed out with 55.5 seconds left.

Florida State (25-6) got four chances in the final 30 seconds to tie the game, but shot after shot wouldn’t drop. The final opportunity came when Ivey Slaughter was fouled with 4.9 seconds left, but she missed both free throws — the second on purpose. Miami corralled the rebound and ran out the clock.

Romero led the second-seeded Seminoles with 14 points, and Shakayla Thomas added 13.