Sports Listen

Trending:

BudgetHiring FreezeDefense spendingTSPMike CauseyMultimedia Gallery
Headlines Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » No. 16 Miami women…

No. 16 Miami women beat 8th-ranked Florida State 56-54

By DOUG FEINBERG
and The Associated Press March 3, 2017 8:00 pm < a min read
Share

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Keyona Hayes and Adrienne Motley each scored 12 points to help No. 16 Miami hold off eighth-ranked Florida State 56-54 on Friday night in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

The Hurricanes (23-7) will face Duke or Syracuse in the semifinals on Saturday.

Seventh-seeded Miami led 54-45 midway through the fourth quarter before Florida State rallied to 56-54 on Leticia Romero’s 3-pointer with 1:53 left.

What impact will the Trump administration have on feds? Read the latest in our First 100 Days section.

After both teams came up empty on possessions, Laura Cornelius’ runner rimmed out with 55.5 seconds left.

Advertisement

Florida State (25-6) got four chances in the final 30 seconds to tie the game, but shot after shot wouldn’t drop. The final opportunity came when Ivey Slaughter was fouled with 4.9 seconds left, but she missed both free throws — the second on purpose. Miami corralled the rebound and ran out the clock.

Romero led the second-seeded Seminoles with 14 points, and Shakayla Thomas added 13.

Topics:
All News Sports News
Leave A Comment
Home » The Associated Press » Sports News » No. 16 Miami women…
Partners FEDERAL INSIGHTS

The Associated Press

Today in History

1931: 'The Star-Spangled Banner' becomes official

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Fed Photo of the Day

U.S.S. Sante Fe moors for port visit in Yokosuka, Japan

Photos of the amazing, moving, important and amusing things happening in the federal community.

Recommended

THRIFT SAVINGS PLAN TICKER

Mar 03, 2017 Close Change YTD
L Income 18.6848 0.0020 1.39%
L 2020 25.1268 0.0034 2.42%
L 2030 27.8675 0.0045 3.47%
L 2040 29.9422 0.0053 3.99%
L 2050 17.1387 0.0032 4.47%
G Fund 15.2483 0.0010 0.38%
F Fund 17.4969 0.0058 0.94%
C Fund 32.9875 0.0172 5.95%
S Fund 43.1027 0.0309 4.66%
I Fund 25.7591 -0.0174 4.37%
Closing price updated at approx 6pm EST. each business day. More at tsp.gov.