No. 20 Saint Mary’s beats Portland 81-58 in WCC quarterfinal

By MIKE CRANSTON
and The Associated Press March 5, 2017 2:19 am < a min read
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Calvin Hermanson hit five 3-pointers and scored 21 points, and No. 20 Saint Mary’s pulled away in the second half for an 81-58 victory over Portland on Saturday night in the West Coast Conference quarterfinals.

Jock Landale added 19 points and 12 rebounds for the second-seeded Gaels (27-3), who won their fifth straight game and advanced to play third-seeded BYU in Monday’s semifinals. The Cougars beat Loyola Marymount 89-81 earlier Saturday.

Jazz Johnson matched a career high with 26 points for the 10th-seeded Pilots (11-22), who were outrebounded 38-23.

White House prepping government reorg executive order

Portland, which snapped a 16-game conference losing streak Friday night with a first-round win over San Diego, ended the first half on a 6-0 run to get within 32-27.

But then Saint Mary’s started to go inside to Landale and he consistently scored in the post. When Portland started collapsing inside, Hermanson answered from the outside and with drives to the basket.

