No. 22 Notre Dame beats No. 16 Florida St to reach ACC final

By RALPH D. RUSSO
and The Associated Press March 11, 2017 12:06 am < a min read
NEW YORK (AP) — Steve Vasturia and Bonzie Colson each scored 18 points and No. 22 Notre Dame knocked off No. 16 Florida State 77-73 on Friday night to advance to the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament title game.

The third-seeded Fighting Irish (25-8) will face fifth-seeded and No. 14 Duke on Saturday night for the ACC Tournament championship at Barclays Center.

Notre Dame has eliminated Duke from the tournament each of the past two seasons, including a semifinal victory in 2015 on the way to the Irish’s first conference tournament championship.

Dwayne Bacon led Florida State (25-8) with 18 points.

