No. 6 Oregon downs Oregon State 80-59, wins share of Pac-12

By ANNE M. PETERSON
and The Associated Press March 4, 2017 8:17 pm < a min read
CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Dillon Brooks had 25 points and No. 6 Oregon earned a share of the Pac-12 regular-season title with an 80-59 victory over Oregon State on Saturday.

Jordan Bell added 13 points and 10 rebounds for Oregon (27-4, 16-2). It was the second straight season that the Ducks have finished atop the league, and sixth time overall.

Oregon shares the title with No. 7 Arizona, which also finished 16-2 in conference play after a 73-60 victory over rival Arizona State on Saturday. Because the Ducks routed the Wildcats 85-58 on Feb. 4 at home, Oregon gets the top seed at the Pac-12 Tournament next week.

Oregon’s 16 conference victories represent the most in school history. Following last year’s run to the Final Four in the NCAA Tournament, the Ducks were picked to finish first in the preseason conference poll.

